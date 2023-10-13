3 Zodiac Signs Make Healthy Relationship Decisions On October 14, 2023

Nothing spells success like teamwork, and when a romantic couple teams up to become the best they can be ... together, we are looking at something that can only be considered a romantic goal. That's what the New Moon in Libra brings us: hope and a decision to 'go for it.' We will have options during the New Moon on October 14, 2023. As a couple, we can fall back into our old ways and settle into the drudgery of going nowhere. Or, we can choose to brainstorm this one out and take our love lives into new, uncharted and exciting territory.

Today, October 14, 2023, is the day that we, as a couple, come to one conclusion: Let's get healthy. It's the end of the year and we know a lot of eating is coming our way, not to mention the whole 'party like a rockstar' vibe that starts fairly soon. If we want to be a part of it, it's a better idea to start from a place of radiant health, and for three zodiac signs here today, that's exactly what we will do. Healthy mind, healthy body, healthy attitude towards love and life itself.

Usually, opting for a healthy lifestyle comes when we realize we can't continue our unhealthy ways. We are smart enough to know what is good for us and what is bad, and if we start to go for healthy choices, knowing that we have the support of our loved one standing right beside us, then we know we can do it. Sometimes, it is all about teamwork. Can we do it alone? Sure, but in this case, two makes one. Let's go, team!

Three zodiac signs make healthy relationship decisions on October 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today, October 14, 2023, puts your brilliant plan in motion as the New Moon rises in the sky, bringing you and your romantic partner a heaping dose of inspiration. You have both come to your senses about certain bad habits that you've kept up, and you know there's only one way to get yourselves back on the right track: to decide what to do when to do it and to do it together.

You have both suffered the consequences of poor eating habits and lack of exercise and being that you can see in your partner's eyes the desire for positive change, you're in Cancer. You want this; in a way, you only needed to get that clarification from your partner. That's how the New Moon works; it allows you to see what's ahead and what you've left behind. It's good that you and your partner will progress by going forward. Good luck!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

As the year crawls to its end, you want to go out with a bang ... but the bang you have in mind is where everyone stands back and watches how much you've changed for the better. During the New Moon on October 14, 2023, you and your romantic partner will see the errors of your ways and simultaneously, you'll both know that it isn't too late.

Together, you will right the wrongs of the past and move in with healthy decisions and right thinking. You want no more pain in your life, be it physical or mental, and to achieve that, you have to stick to a righteous plan of health and discipline. That's right up your alley, Scorpio, and your partner is lucky to have you as an inspiration. Together, you can do this. Here's to your radiant health and lifestyle! Cheers! (With cold-pressed wheatgrass juice, of course ...)

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Getting to the point where you are tired of your lifestyle is hard to admit, but you're there, and when you know, you know. Both you and the person in a romantic relationship know that you can't go on 'this way' forever, and during the New Moon on October 14, 2023, it will feel as though the scales have finally fallen from your eyes.

You see it now; you've been slacking so hard that you've forgotten what health choices are all about. You've gotten stuck in a bad pattern, and that pattern will be shattered as of today. You no longer understand the point of being stuck in a rut, and you will leap forward and make some of the best choices ever ... for the sake of your health, the relationship's health and just to feel good about yourself again. That's the New Moon for you! Jump!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.