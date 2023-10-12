3 Zodiac Signs Ignore The Warning Signs In Love On October 13, 2023

If ignorance is bliss, we might expect to find ourselves experiencing a bit of blind, ignorant bliss on this day, October 13, 2023, and why? Because during the Libra Moon, which is today's leading transit, we think we know better and go with what we 'think' we already know ... and that's where we stumble.

During the Libra Moon, we want to be in love so much that we don't even consider the warning signs that are so clearly in front of our noses. Love and infatuation have a way of blinding us to the truth, but when we're in it, we want the blindness, we want the ignorance, and we want to call it 'true love.'

During the Libra Moon on October 13, 2023, we may notice something 'fishy' about the person we've been seeing. We'll consider their actions, but because we SO don't want this thing to fail, we give them a pass.' In other words, we consciously see a red flag and ignore it.

The urge to opt for ignorance will be strong for three zodiac signs. Make no mistake; this isn't the ignorance that qualifies as 'stupid,' no — this is 'willful' ignorance. We choose to shut out the truth so that our perfect little love fantasy can remain intact.

Nothing is rare about this. We have all done it, and on October 13, 2023, if you are in love and were born under one of these three zodiac signs, the chances that you will do it today are high. We've got the Libra Moon, which lulls us into the idea that 'nothing bad could ever happen to me.' We may sense the warning signs, but if we acknowledge them for what they signify, then we'll shatter our illusion. That's what we'll fight against doing on this day.

Three zodiac signs ignore the warning signs of love on October 13, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's only one reason in the world why you would ignore the warning signs in love: you don't want to admit that you were wrong or that your judgment was off when picking the right partner for love. While the Libra Moon helps soften the blow, on October 13, 2023, you will decide for yourself that it's better to look the other way regarding what you've been noticing about your romantic partner.

Oh yes, the warning signs are there, but you simply won't acknowledge them as trouble. So what, you'll tell yourself ... 'nobody's perfect.' While this is true, there are moments that we need to pay attention to, and on this day, you will gamble those moments away. Will they come back to haunt you, Leo? Yes, they will. You are choosing willful ignorance today, which never results in anything positive.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you feel is that you've spent a lot of time and energy getting to know this one person, and now that you've established a loving, romantic relationship with them, you'd like to think that 'this is it' and that you need not look any further ... because you've found 'the one.' Finding the one is definitely a coup, but have you really found 'the one?'

During the Libra Moon, you'll notice that 'the one' may not be all you believed them to be. It will be on October 13, 2023, that you notice something is definitely wrong with this picture. The warning signs will be plentiful, and you will handle them with willful ignorance. You'd like to think of yourself as compassionate and understanding. Still, you're pushing away an ugly truth because if you allow the reality of it to sink in, there will be no romantic relationship, and 'the one' will no longer exist.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Willful ignorance is one of those things that we would never expect coming from you, Capricorn, and yet, here you are today, October 13, 2023, pretending as if all is well in your romantic world ... when you know in your heart that the last thing things are is 'well.' You are looking at some serious warning signs, and during the Libra Moon transit, you'll want to push those signs right under the carpet because if you can't see them, they aren't real ... right? Wrong.

You simply want what everyone on Earth wants: a peaceful life filled with love and no hassles. You've fought hard to get where you are right now, and oddly enough, the only way you can protect your 'happy' state of mind is by denying the idea that anything is wrong in your romantic life. You sense something is wrong, but you won't entertain that thought, and you'll continue to do so until it can no longer be denied. Hey, you're only human.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.