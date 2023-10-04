Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For October 5, 2023

Today brings with it a bit of wisdom through the tarot card for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, October 05, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

If you don't decide, someone else will decide for you. You don't want to be left at the mercy of circumstance, Aries. It's always best to be the one who dictates the direction of your life. Of course, you can't predict the future or even control an outcome. But you can actively participate in the process. Choose.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You were ready for things to change yesterday. In fact, you're unsure why everything is taking so long. You have been pulling back control and letting go a bit more each day because you don't want to miss the moment when life takes a turn for the better. You're living by the motto, "What is meant for you will always be yours." Fate can't be avoided.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are in for a treat, Gemini. The Empress tarot card puts you on a pedestal and has you receiving queen treatment from others. You will be respected and held in high regard. No matter what your current situation is, get ready. Your life is going to elevate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

God knows what you're going through, and even if you don't feel like your relationship with your higher power is that strong, today, something good comes to you through a type of miracle. You may receive a word from someone or an opportunity you didn't expect. Trust a little, and see great things come your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You can be talented and know how to do so many great and wonderful things, but if none of them make you happy, you must go back to the drawing board. Figuring out what you love to do takes time. It's trial and error and a bit of self-discovery. Don't worry; the lightbulb moment will come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is headed in a great direction. Things you felt were never going to work out suddenly move swiftly and surely. You're seeing great improvements and work, which means growth opportunities. Things could not get better than this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuitive nature and sensitive side are reasons why people don't want to get too close and let you down. They aren't unwilling to receive your help, but maybe it's better for them to figure their situation out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You've been waiting and waiting, but patience seems to be wearing thin now. People seem to be dragging their feet when you already gave someone your word. Now it's up to you to play project manager and think about what he said.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old rules. They feel like they hold you back, but right now may not be a good time to try and fight a person to change. Instead, let them change on their own. It's always more receptive when you feel like your decision was made peacefully.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky day! Today, what you do comes back to you with the same energy. If you're kind, you'll get kindness. If you're cold, things will grow warmer with time. Your attitude picks up the energy around you and loves hard enough to avoid letting go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You're back again, Aquarius. You wonder where will you find the courage to move on to the next chapter of life. Remember, life never gives you more than you can handle. It's a heavy burden, but soon, this will be all in the past.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

People don't always reveal the truth when they fear their choices will be judged. Today, asking clear and direct questions helps. Knowing what you want is essential to your success.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.