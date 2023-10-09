3 Zodiac Signs May Allow Pride To Get In The Way Of Love On October 10, 2023

October 10, 2023, brings us a twisted view of how we love and give love. What's going on today is that we have the transit of Venus opposite Saturn and because of this particular aspect, we tend to wonder what it is exactly that has our partner loving us so much.

While this might not ordinarily be a 'thing,' today, our minds will be consumed with the idea that the love we receive is not sincere. Because we somehow feel justified in thinking this way, we won't let go ... even after our crushes or partner confesses that their love is 'the real thing.'

We doubt ourselves on this day, October 10, 2023, and tend to take everyone else down because of this lack of belief. Strangely, this is an act of pride and it tells those who love us that our negative thinking is stronger than their actual love ... for us.

Now, we can see how hurtful our behavior might be today. Three zodiac signs will use the influence of Venus opposite Saturn to do all sorts of damage, not because we want to cause harm but because we are so down on ourselves that we can't see the hurt we're causing others.

Pride gets in the way of love on this day, during Venus opposite Saturn, because pride keeps us from accepting the love that would come to us naturally if only we could stop blocking it. We don't want to hear that we are worthy of this love because ... that might put us in a position of having to be responsible for it, and perhaps that's why we create the obstacles that arise on this day, October 10, 2023.

The zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love on October 10, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nobody stands in their way quite like you, Aries, and on October 10, 2023, during the transit of Venus opposite Saturn, you will decide that you do not understand why your partner even bothers with you. This, of course, is a drama you create as your partner is entirely unsuspecting and certainly not thinking along the theatrical lines you are. You have many ghosts in your past. You drag them around like old friends and take them out of their closet whenever you need an excuse to feel sorry for yourself.

You don't consciously 'wish' to feel sorry for yourself, but you do feel the need to get out of certain situations, and on October 10, 2023, love and romance will count as 'one of those situations.' You will challenge your partner with questions about 'why they love you' and systematically discount every answer they give. You are suffering from the pride of self-doubt, and you must learn to override this in the future.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today brings out a side of you that very few are familiar with, and it's the side that rejects you before the opportunity to be rejected comes up. In other words, if you are in a romantic relationship and your partner seems completely into you, you will retreat into your mind and devise ways to see that they are only biding their time before the big revelations hit them and cause them to reject you outright.

Your self-doubts are so strong during Venus opposite Saturn that if your partner doesn't see all 'the wrong' with you on this day, October 10, 2023, you'll ensure you project all of your neuroses onto them. You will blame your partner for 'looking at you the wrong way' and even if they deny it, you'll pridefully stick with your plan, eventually feeling bad.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's a default opinion you've had about yourself since childhood and whenever you are in doubt, you return to the opinion for an odd kind of 'rebel' comfort. You take pride in being 'the worst' or someone who is 'impossible to love.' You are, of course, so far off from the truth here as you are not only loved but you've been loved for your whole life.

It's just that you can't get over that one major rejection that happened so long ago. So when a transit like Venus opposite Saturn comes to town, you retreat into this ironic 'safe space' where you can lick your wounds and feel good about it. Today, October 10, 2023, is the day you let your pride stand in the way of someone else loving you with all their heart. You reject them before they can reject you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.