3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 5, 2023

Sometimes the great cosmic consciousness speaks to us through silence. Are you willing to hear its message? Today, on October 5, 2023, the energy is so subtle that most will go through the day without recollecting even a single thing of importance. Let that not be you, especially if you are Cancer, Capricorn or Gemini.

You will benefit greatly from going into introvert mode today. Let the silence and stillness lead you where you need to go and ask the questions you need to ask. Light an incense to clear the atmosphere if you need to amplify this experience.

Pluto in Capricorn and inconjunct Moon in Cancer are today's main astrological influences. Along with Moon conjunct Vesta, these energies call on us to juggle compassion with practicality today. Learn from the best physicians in the world who routinely do just that to heal those who need their help.

If you feel called to (and if possible), sit underneath a tree sometime today. Then, close your eyes and focus on the sounds you hear. Open your eyes once you feel at peace, and then sit there until your thoughts suddenly bring you an "aha" moment. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 5, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 5, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today will bring blessings to you. The peace that will permeate through you because of them will also cause certain anxieties to come to the surface. For most of you, these blessings are in your love life or close interpersonal relationships. So, if you suddenly feel anxious while good things are happening, take a deep breath, draw yourself away from the past, and try to break this pattern of self-sabotage.

Moon conjunct Vesta in Cancer is in your corner today. The more you associate with people and circumstances today that bring you joy and peace, the better your day will be. You will set off a positive feedback loop in your life. The universe is here to help your heart heal. Some of you may benefit from incorporating a gratitude exercise into your daily life at this time so you remain conscious of all the subtle ways you are being helped. Then pay it forward wherever you can in the next few months.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the greatest acts of courage aren't usually extraordinary feats of fire and fantasy. The energy today is here to remind you of all the simple ways you show up courageously in your personal life and the lives of those who are close to you. Show compassion to yourself today and acknowledge this good in you, especially if you have a bad habit of downplaying yourself and your talents.

Moon inconjunct Pluto retrograde is in your corner today. These astrological bodies are not known to see eye-to-eye, but this energy is here to teach you the value of doing things that don't come naturally to you. Whether hugging your parents (or kids), saying something complimentary to a grocery store employee, or sitting in meditative silence and feeling "unproductive," try to step out of your comfort zone today to enjoy the blessings here for you. You may also benefit from stepping away from excessive socialization at this time so you can focus on the things that truly matter to you. Your private projects will benefit from this.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your friends will be your greatest joy today. Whether they suddenly show up outside your door with a keg of beer or lend you an ear as you expel your frustrations, you will see your good fortune in this area of life very clearly today. Cherish these relationships and don't let the world dictate who should be your friend and who shouldn't. Your blessings today depend on you siding with the right group of people and moving away from trying to please irrelevant individuals.

Moon in Cancer is your main astrological benefactor today. Vesta in Cancer is also here to add to your good fortune. Lean into this energy by seeking the company of a few over the company of many and you will realize something valuable for your future life.

Some of you will benefit from attending a moon-watch party with your friends today, whether it's cloudy or not. Sometimes, just engaging with the Moon can bring out a more philosophical side in those who usually don't pay close attention to life. The revelations will surprise you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.