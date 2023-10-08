3 Zodiac Signs Who Can Switch Their Feelings Off On October 9, 2023

On October 9, 2023, we have a transit called Sun sextile Moon, which has a way of shining a light on almost everything, including our deepest, darkest feelings. We've all learned that sometimes 'feelings' hinder our progress. While we might automatically think of a phrase like 'switching off our feelings' as something related to love or desire, it's certainly not restricted to that thinking.

Today, October 9, 2023, has us facing some serious inner worry, and being that this kind of worry only gets in the way today, we will consciously try to switch it off.

Compartmentalizing one's worries is a talent and gift. Three zodiac signs can do this. It is not effortless, mind you, but they are able. During the Sun sextile Moon, these three zodiac signs will be able to weigh the worth of certain feelings to see if they need to have a light shining on them today ... or if shining a light on these feelings is exactly what will ruin the day. If we know that if we get lost in thought, we'll have a terrible day. Then, we will compartmentalize those thoughts and tend to them when we have time.

It sounds cold but it is how we survive. We cannot always be slaves to our emotions. If we were, then we'd never get anything done. So, if today brings up awful old memories, we will push them aside. If today reminds us of 'that old love that got away,' we will let that thought pass.

During Sun sextile Moon, we see exactly what needs to be set aside, and we set it aside. We switch off our feelings because on October 9, 2023, we feel there are better things to concentrate on and we don't want to be distracted.

Three zodiac signs can switch their feelings off on October 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have your eyes on the prize, Taurus, and the prize is your mental health. You aren't about to compromise this for anything or anyone. You've seen what overthinking does to you and you want no part in it, and on October 9, 2023, you'll once again be reminded of that one thing that always got under your skin, except this time, during the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you won't let it. You now have experience setting aside the stressors affecting your life and health.

Switching off your feelings allows you to create, be healthy and be at ease with the world. You will never again succumb to the nervous antics of your mind as you've learned how to curb such anxious thoughts. During Sun sextile Moon, you will follow your heart and your heart will lead you to a place of peace. Sometimes, ignorance is bliss.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When the world and all its noise crash down on you, you take yourself out of the picture. While that might sound easy, it's something you've learned to cope with over the years, and now, it finally works for you. This is an acquired talent, and you can successfully say that you can now switch off your feelings if those feelings become greater than you are. In your mind, you are the master of your world.

And during transits like Sun sextile Moon on October 9, 2023, you recognize that your feelings could easily take over and leave you helpless and hopeless. That won't happen because you've learned how to compartmentalize your thoughts. If something nags you enough, you'll get to it in time, but not today. Today is for switching off and finding peace in that choice.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have found a way to survive and even though that sounds dramatic, it's your life and you will do whatever it takes to live in peace and calm. Life is hard enough as it is without overthinking every last thing, and you know that if you let yourself 'go there,' you'll end up a nervous wreck filled with anxiety.

You've taught yourself to detach and flow with it all. You can switch off certain feelings because you know those feelings don't bring you any joy whatsoever, so why bother? During Sun sextile Moon, on October 9, 2023, you'll also realize that not only do those feelings NOT bring you joy, they are redundant. It's the same loop over and over and you've come to a place where you get to call the shots on what takes over your mind and what doesn't. Today, you shut that gate right down and get peace.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.