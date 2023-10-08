3 Zodiac Signs May Want To Breakup On October 9, 2023

One thing we know about love is that it's fickle. We think we can rely on it, but what exactly ARE we relying on here? We rely on the idea that we can continue loving someone unconditionally indefinitely. Gosh, when we break it down like that, it sure does sound cold, but there's a reality to love and relationship here and it's on days like today, October 9, 2023, that we get a good idea of just how broad our understanding of love must be.

Today, we have the transit of Moon square Uranus. And while it can do much good for one's love life, it can also be the light that shines down on our situations and reveals them for what they are. It's never anybody's goal to break up once we get into a love affair, but we can all agree that it DOES happen.

On this day, for three zodiac signs, the transit of Moon square Uranus will have us wondering why we are even here, in this relationship, as the only thing on our minds is 'getting out.' We want to break up on this day, and whether or not it happens ON this day, today is the day the break up officially 'starts.'

Moon square Uranus is the kind of transit that will have us bouncing back and forth with our feelings. One moment will have us reminiscing about the romance and shedding a tear for what we once had, and in the next moment, we'll be racing to the door to get out fast, knowing what all those sweet moments eventually turned into. These three zodiac signs will want to break up today, October 9, 2023, during Moon square Uranus.

Three zodiac signs want to break up on October 9, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Just because you want to break up doesn't necessarily mean that you are going to because the truth is, you are too afraid to be alone and even though your partner, at present, drives you crazy, you may just end up spending this day, October 9, 2023, threatening them with a breakup. They don't like when you get like this, but during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you can't see anything but the negative and you let them know that they are the cause of your negative outlook.

In other words, you aren't here to make them feel good about anything today, and this is where you need to be careful. You may want to break up unseriously, but your partner may take you up on this and end it. Watch what you do and say today, Virgo. If you act like you want to break up, then guess what? It will happen. Be careful.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may push your luck a little too far today, Libra, as your apparent dissatisfaction with your romantic relationship becomes known to your partner. You aren't beating around the bush any longer, and even though you've been passive-aggressive in the past, dropping hints here and there, describing how little you feel for the person you are with ... today puts all of your feelings in inescapable black and white.

On October 9, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, your partner will get the point and they will act on it. They had no idea you were this unhappy and didn't want you to be unhappy, so they will grant you what you've worked so hard to attain: your freedom from this relationship. You asked for it and now it's yours. Let's hope this is what you wanted because it is happening.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What started as something you could consider fun has become an obligatory relationship that you find anything BUT fun. How did you get in this deep, you might ask yourself today, October 9, 2023. You don't know but I believe you both weren't on the same page when it started.

You never wanted a heavy romance. You just wanted to pay around. As it would stand, Moon square Uranus, a transit very close to you, will wake you up and bring you back to the headspace that makes you feel most comfortable. During this time, you will tell this person that you really want to break up with them. It never should have gone on this long, and you're unwilling to try or do much to make it last. This is over, as far as you're concerned, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.