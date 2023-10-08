3 Zodiac Signs May Have Rough Horoscopes On October 9, 2023

Today, October 9, 2023, brings a Waning Crescent Moon in Leo during the transit of Moon square Uranus. This is noteworthy because it is already here to disrupt the flow of things. And with the Moon Waning in Leo, we can naturally assume that the disruption will have something to do with our egos and ability to see things positively. Moon square Uranus is already the kind of transit that pushes us to the edge, and with this Waning Moon, it's basically like the straw that breaks the camel's back. Today doesn't promise disaster ... just a few upsets and much of that will come to three zodiac signs in the form of misunderstanding.

October 9, 2023, is when many of us simply 'get it wrong.' Whether it's how we understand a situation at work or perceive something that's going on in our love lives, whatever it is, Moon square Uranus pushes us to the edge and lets us figure it out on our own. For many of us, figuring it out may not be as 'cut and dry' as we'd like it to be. Today will bring unnecessary confusion, which we can't readily sort out and walk away from.

Leo's power is fading from us, and we feel it. This enables our vulnerability and puts us at risk of feeling confused in ways we might perceive as hopeless. Some of us may receive news today that gets under our skin and truly disrupts the day's balance. Others may not know what to do with their situation and feel overly nervous or anxious. Today is a day to get through. Yes, we will all get through it. It may be hard for some, but it's nothing we haven't experienced before. We are tough. Bring it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 9, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Here's the thing with you, Aries: today can be a good and strong day for you. You will no doubt see some great results. However, the day itself is rife with troubling transits and during Moon square Uranus, on this day, October 9, 2023, you will try very hard to accomplish something that simply will not work. So, what makes today rough for you isn't you.

You aren't at the heart of this ... it's the Waning Moon and the Moon square Uranus transits that are at play and they mean to sabotage all of your amazing efforts. So know this, Aries: you are on the right track. You are doing your best and cannot let a day like this throw you so far off target that it takes more than it needs to. Use today as a learning lesson. Do not give up. You may not be appreciated for your efforts today, but that doesn't mean your efforts are worthless. You are worthy of all the goodness there is.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may feel a little lazy today as the Waning Moon in your sign takes the last energy out of you, but don't let that become bad. It's OK for you to rest on this day. During Moon square Uranus, which also falls at this time, on October 9, 2023, you will feel as though you need to be somewhere and that your laziness is preventing you from moving. You need to listen to your body today, Leo. If you feel you need to retreat and just be by yourself, then please go ahead and do just that.

Moon square Uranus will make you feel you are missing out on something important, but that's just a trick of the cosmos. You are where you need to be right now. There is nothing more important going on than you feeling the need to unwind and be by yourself. Listen to your body, Leo. Don't worry. The world will still be out there when you're ready to participate.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may be taking some time off and starting to wonder if taking time off is the right thing to do, as you can't help but feel as if you're needed ... somewhere and that by not showing up, you are somehow doing the wrong thing. It's convoluted, but during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will find that you don't know what to do with yourself, as you are super used to being busy all the time.

It's not that you're on a vacation. You just can't help being where you are right now, and that you can't do anything about it has you on edge and worried. Moon square Uranus fills you with that 'fear of missing out,' you can't get this feeling out of your head. Still, with the Waning Leo Moon, you don't have enough energy to find out what you're missing, so today has mixed feelings and unanswered questions.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.