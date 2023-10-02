3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 3, 2023

Love can heal it all. That's the message of the day, on October 3, 2023, for us all. More so for three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes today. Namely, Gemini, Aquarius, and Libra.

Of course, as air signs, their manner of approaching love is significantly different from what society understands about love and its passionate ways. Yet, can there truly be love if there is no understanding and common ground between two individuals? You are being asked to ponder on this.

Sun in Libra trine Moon in Gemini is the main astrological influence today. And it's calling on us to let our creativity and intelligence drive the day forward. Sun conjunct Pallas is here to add weight to this because mindless creation often resembles a garbled mess. But when there is some direction underneath it all, the results can often be surprisingly extraordinary.

If you feel called to, engage with your friends today and have fun in a manner that makes sense to you all. Whether that's playing video games, dressing up, comparing study notes, or something else, find some way to bring your soul tribe together. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 3, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, something surprising is going to happen to you today. But it is aligned with your goals and priorities in life. So even if the blessing bestowed on you surprises you, it will be a pleasant surprise. Make sure to send some gratitude out into the universe when this comes about so the positive flow of energy can continue to bless your life.

Moon in Gemini trine Mars in Libra is in your corner today. You are being asked to be your true, authentic self right now. If someone thinks you are a chattering fool, let them. Gravitate towards those who enjoy communicating, learning, and experiencing new things like you. You stand to add new people to your social circle at this time, too.

If you feel called to, close the day with a small journal entry that encapsulates the main lesson or pride of the day. You can also jot this down on a notes app on your phone. What you write will come in handy to you within the next couple of days.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may or may not know this but there are many people who desire to be just like you or pick your brains to know your secret. The energy today will reveal this to you in some way. You are being called to focus on this reality and understand that while you may have many naysayers, you also have a lot of supporters who view life the same way as you.

The Moon in Gemini is in your corner today. Your friends may not always agree with you 100% on everything or see things as deeply or clearly as you do about certain situations (we all have our areas of expertise, after all), but they support you because they can feel in their hearts that your motives are right and worthy of support. Uranus in Taurus is here to add weight to that by bringing you people from conventional spheres who are unconventional themselves and much revered for it despite the conventionality of others around them.

If you feel called to, meditate for a few minutes tonight before sleeping. Clear your mind and try to hold that peace. You can engage with your blessings better when your mind is clear and well-aligned.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the energy today is asking you to focus on your friendships. Not every person in your social circle is a worthy friend for various reasons. Engaging with this reality head-on can sting, but you are on the best horoscopes list because this act will protect you in more ways than you realize just yet. The universe is trying to be your best friend right now.

Sun in Libra trine Moon in Gemini and Sun conjunct Pallas are in your corner today. Your way of doing things may not resonate with everyone, but if the actions and decisions are harmless and a matter of personal relevance, don't allow anyone to persuade you to do things differently. The right people won't be bothered by something like that. And the ones who are bothered obviously don't respect your free will or personal boundaries.

Working with clear quartz and simple incense can help you find more clarity on this subject (or any other subject, for that matter). You can also stack flat rocks as a focused act of finding balance within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.