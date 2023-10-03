The 3 Zodiac Signs Who May Experience Rough Horoscopes On October 4, 2023

On October 4, 2023, brings us the Waning Gibbous in Gemini, and this is also known as a 'period of emotional instability.' Gemini, which rules communication and decision-making, is on the tail end of its lunar transit.

This waning Moon pulls on our emotions and inspires in us feelings of either depression or insecurity. We may or may not have good reason to feel this way, but you know how it is being a human being: we just 'are the way we are' sometimes. During the Waning Gibbous in Gemini, we just .. are.

What we might create around us, however, is an unconscious sign to others that tells them we are inaccessible. This means that if we are needed, we are not there for whomever is in need. We may want to be, but not enough to actually do anything about it. We are emotionally shut down, unavailable, and that hurts us much more than it hurts anyone else, though it could take a toll on whoever it is that tries to break through and get us to 'lighten up.'

For three zodiac signs, October 4 may come unexpectedly as we aren't really prepared to suddenly 'feel bad.' We may also know in our hearts that this too shall pass, yet we will indulge those negative feelings this Wednesday as the Waning Gibbous in Gemini definitely takes its toll.

Expect to feel 'stuck in a rut' during this time. Many of us will simply wish to detach from responsibility and society, even if temporarily. It's a good day to be alone, and it would be advised not to take things that seriously; being alone will help, but dwelling on 'failure' or 'insecurity' will definitely not improve our situations.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 4, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It doesn't take much for you to swing in the opposite direction, and during the Waning Gibbous in Gemini, it makes a lot of sense that you might not be feeling up to par on October 4. You may be coming down off of a high that was created due to some success that you recently achieved, and now that the smoke has cleared, you aren't sure if that success was even ... successful.

In other words, you about your own good deeds, and that has you feeling very confused. Like the Moon itself, you feel like you are 'on the wane,' slowly depleting of energy and shine. Do not worry too much, Gemini; you are merely reacting to nature, which shows that you are a part of everything still intact. You're just sensitive during this time; if you choose to be alone, that might be your best bet. Everything will be OK.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

During the Waning Gibbous in Gemini on October 4, 2023, you might be taken aback by your own lack of energy, especially because you were counting on yourself to come through with something on this day. Now, you find that you simply cannot do it. You may end up turning on your own self, Leo, meaning that you might feel worthless or incapable, and as we all know, that's just not true — especially of you.

This waning Moon pulls on you emotionally and has you wondering about the deep meaning of your own life, which is more than likely the very opposite of what you need to be thinking about at this point. And because it's a Gemini transit, you may feel as though you have to decide to either get out of your funk or stay in it indefinitely. Weird choice, but one we know you'll make the right decision on.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In your mind, Virgo, you just want to know that everything is going to work out, especially when it comes to your relationship. During the Waning Gibbous in Gemini on October 4, 2023, you will begin to wonder if any of it is worthwhile. You will decide what you want out of your partner is basically too much to ask, and that will set up your mood for the day. You may even start to believe that you aren't worthy of having a partner who gives you what you want. And on and on.

Basically, Wednesday will have you ruminating yourself into a state of depression. You intentionally veer away from feeling better and opt for a negative state of mind. Remember, you are being nudged into this due to the waning Moon. You will get past things in no time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.