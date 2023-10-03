3 Zodiac Signs Who Crave The Single Life On October 4, 2023

We have an interesting astrological transit accompanying us on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, which is Mercury entering Libra. During Mercury in Libra, we may need to understand something in full, meaning we wish to know what the other person is thinking, or we want to know their full experience rather than just our point of view.

This is the day when three zodiac signs feel curious about 'how the other half lives.' This could reach as far as wanting to know what it's like to BE someone else, or it could be limited to wanting to know about another's experience.

There is a push towards independence on this day. This may lead to many of us craving one certain kind of experience in particular: the experience of being ... single.

Craving something doesn't necessarily mean experiencing it, nor does it mean we must experience it to satisfy our needs. Because Mercury in Libra is a transit, we already know that balance must be involved. We may be in committed relationships that we do not want to end or destroy.

We simply crave the indulgence of thinking about the single life. Hey, we're only human. And for three zodiac signs, October 4 will be about indulging in the thought, not the action.

We are not here to cheat on anyone today. We are here to allow ourselves the private thought of 'what would it be like if I were single?' That's all. We crave the single life as if we were craving a big piece of chocolate cake.

That doesn't necessarily mean we go out and have that cake. We simply think about it, and for three zodiac signs, during the transit of Mercury in Libra, we will be craving the single life. We'll have our cake ... but we won't be eating it. It's all good.

Three zodiac signs who crave the single life on October 4, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There are moments when you just want to throw in the towel, so to speak, which means that love and the pursuit of it seem too difficult to deal with. You may be in a relationship right now or on your own, but during Mercury entering Libra on October 4, 2023, you will not want to bother with it all. In your mind, being single is ideal. That may change tomorrow, but in your head, you'll delight in not having to answer to anyone on any level.

While you are usually someone who needs the companionship and partnership that comes with a relationship, you have your days and on this day, you crave the single life. And, if you had a single life, you'd spend it alone, on your own, loving the company of yourself. That's how you feel today during Mercury in Libra.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today, has you craving the single life simply because you aren't all that into your partner. This may pass or it may continue. All you know is that this whole relationship gig is not all it's cracked up to be, in your opinion. During Mercury in Libra on October 4, 2023, you'll want to slip into your private fantasy world and enjoy the idea of what it would be like to be on your own ... single. It's not that you necessarily want someone else. You're just tuckered out on relationship life right now.

Romance is good when you're in the mood for it. You are not in the mood for it. You just want to be single and alone, even if it's a temporary fantasy. It's all OK. You know what you're doing, and you don't plan on hurting anyone's feelings because of it. This is your own thing, your private thought-scape. You're allowed to let your mind wander.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury in Libra has you wondering what it would be like to return to the good old days when you were single and could do things without checking in with a partner. How ironic. You wanted to be with someone for so long, as you so craved the companionship of a romantic partner. Yet here you are today, October 4, 2023, and the transit of the day, Mercury in Libra, has you feeling like you want to escape ... if only for a day or so.

You crave being single when you know you are in a strong romantic relationship. You may even laugh at yourself for your folly, but you can't help but feel what you feel. You won't 'do' anything about it because you aren't that sure of how serious your feelings are, but it is this transit, Mercury in Libra, that has you fantasizing about and craving the single life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.