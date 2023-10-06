The 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 7, 2023

The Leo Moon has us working hard today, and our goal is love, romance and affection. Done, done and done. For three zodiac signs, this is exactly what we've been needing. Here we are and it's already October 7, 2023.

Life is moving along rapidly, and we feel the zippy quality and want that kind of momentum in our lives. We want to be happy with the people we know to be in romantic relationships. We want to express that love physically and emotionally during the Leo Moon. There is no holding back today.

This is also the day we might notice that our partners are clingy or demanding affection. That's OK because that's what we want to give! The Leo Moon will provide many scenarios where showing love is welcomed for the three zodiac signs that are most into it.

We'll be doing a lot of walking hand-in-hand with our partners today. We'll also see many couples out and about engaged in some good old-fashioned public displays of affection. We just can't help it. The Leo Moon has us all feeling amorous and a bit goofy; it's fun.

We can expect to see flowers and candies being given today; yes, that is corny. We will delight in the little things as we are so NOT into finding the negative in anything.

We will bypass anything that brings up negative feelings and together, all of us, especially the three specific zodiac signs mentioned here today, will opt for love, sweet love. We can't get enough of the stuff today during the Leo Moon on October 7, 2023. Here are the three zodiac signs that will show the rest of us how it's done.

Taurus, Leo and Aquarius are the luckiest in love on October 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

All you need is the smallest nudges and BANG, in you come with all the affection and love your romantic partner will ever need ... in one sitting! You are so into being smoochy and adorable today, and your partner will completely appreciate your natural efforts. The day is October 7, 2023; the helpful transit is the Leo Moon. Between the two, you are in your element, Taurus.

You always think of yourself as a lover more than a fighter, even though you will stand up for yourself if pressed. Give you a day where the Leo Moon is in the sky and the only thing you'll be good for is love, sweet love. You are also completely irresistible to your partner, which makes for a very satisfying day of love, affection and deep (though corny) romance. Yay!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leave it to you to take full advantage of the Leo Moon on October 7, 2023. This is your thing, Leo ... you want love. You want to receive, give, be a part of and share it. Love is your calling card and because you are someone who has someone very special to share this feeling with, you can consider today to be super lucky and filled to the brim with good feelings.

You are the master of the public display of affection, as you don't care what others think of you and your partner. In a way, you're a bit exhibitionistic about it. The whole thing makes you laugh and is done with a good heart. You and your partner don't let anything get in your way today. During the Leo Moon, you can readily reject negativity, and you most certainly will if it dares to pop its nasty head up. None of that! Begone with you, negativity!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is when you put all your experience to work for you and end up with knowledge. This knowledge manifests as peace in your love life. During the Leo Moon, you will see that you can only spend so much time accumulating experience. Some of your time must be spent enjoying your knowledge's fruits. You have come a long way when it comes to love, and on October 7, 2023, you're going to realize that it's time to just ... enjoy what you have.

You don't need to analyze it or make sense of it. What you've got is a good, sturdy relationship that needs some good, sturdy attention paid to it and that's what the Leo Moon helps you with. Today, you will take the focus off of yourself and your learnings and you will give it all to the person you love. No regrets here. You have been practicing for this moment for a long time now. Enjoy the beauty and affection that comes along with the Leo Moon on October 7, 2023.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.