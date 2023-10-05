3 Zodiac Signs Learn From Their Mistakes In Love On October 6, 2023

There is something very special about today's transit. On October 6, 2023, we will reach a lunar midway point called the Quarter Moon. What's so special about a Half Moon? For many of us, this is when we decide which way we will go regarding something important in our lives.

During the Last Quarter Moon, we realize we must take what we've learned so far and apply it to real-life situations.

The Last Quarter Moon on October 6, 2023, will be eye-opening for three zodiac signs. We see very clearly what our next move must be, and it is on this day that we proceed with the plan.

What's going on is that we're accumulating knowledge. We've been hurt by love and by past romances, and we come to know that during the Last Quarter Moon on October 6, 2023, we either learn from those mistakes or we face the fact that we will continue to make the same ones again and again if we don't work out a new plan. Today is the day we recognize where we went wrong, where 'they' went wrong, and what to do about it today and in the future.

Today is all about implementing change. This could not have happened any other day as we had to experience everything according to its timing. We must use the heartache, pain, pleasure and ecstasy. Whatever we've gone through in love, as a foundation of experience. During the Last Quarter Moon on October 6, 2023, we will learn from our mistakes and use that knowledge to build a better world of love for ourselves because of it.

Three zodiac signs learn from their mistakes in love on October 6, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you have acted rashly in the past, you've lost good friends because of your actions. If you were too impulsive or didn't think things through, you only realize this now. During the Half Moon on October 6, 2023, you'll feel as though you are at a crossroads in love. This means that you know now that you cannot act in that same impulsive manner ... not if you want to keep anyone around you.

At one point, you were very harsh to someone and shut them out of your life. Today, you wish they were back in your life because your memory of them is nothing but good, but back then, you painted them as the villain in your story. You realize that during the Last Quarter Moon on October 6, 2023, you can no longer throw people out of your life just because you feel like it. This lesson will help you keep the love that is presently in your life ... in your life for good.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though you've thrown away so many good years of your life, as you always assumed that you were above it all and, therefore, safe from the harm and hazards that life can bring a person. You'll know this was merely your fantasy during the October 6, 2023 Last Quarter Moon in Cancer. It was nice while it lasted, but you know now that you must make something out of yourself to survive.

You've given a lot away to romance, perhaps too much, and while you enjoy the idea of partnership and love, you also know that you must put yourself first. The decision you'll make during this Moon is where you do just that: you see what you need and remain true to yourself. In this way, your love for others is purer because you will be happier knowing that you can finally move on ... according to your terms.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you know now what you feel would have been great to know earlier in your love life, it is something you'll have to count as experience to learn from. You have learned a lot, and during the Last Quarter Moon on October 6, 2023, you may find that you have a bit of regret still left in you. You regret not acting sooner or not fighting for your way. You regret that you didn't speak up when you knew that if you remained repressed, you'd suffer.

For the sake of love, you gave more than you needed to. However, this Last Quarter Moon lets you know the game isn't over. You can still make good on love and romance if you consider yourself an important player. The days are now over when you take a backseat in the decision-making of your partnership. From here on in, you will be an active and dynamic partner. There is no going back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.