The 3 Zodiac Signs Who May Have Rough Horoscopes On October 6, 2023

What makes this day, October 6, 2023, hard for three zodiac signs is this nagging idea we must choose. We may have been on the fence for so long that we came to believe we don't have to make a move at all, seeing that nothing's come of our inability to choose, and yet today, during the Quarter Moon, we're going to receive word that ... we have to make up our minds.

For some, that's easy-peasy. For others, such as the ones pointed out today, making up our minds is easier said than done. That's what the Half Moon brings us: the idea that we have got to get this thing moving along.

This could have something to do with deciding whether or not we wish to stay in a certain relationship with someone, as this particular lunation is in Cancer, which tends to deal with matters of the heart. That implies that if we haven't been getting along with our romantic partners, we might be thinking of ending it with them or finding a way to repair the damage that's been done. Today is the day we decide which move to make, as 'something's gotta give.'

So, we will know that whatever we've been putting off, today is his last day for such nonsense. We must decide and seal the deal today, October 6, 2023. Hopefully, we'll make the right choice, but one thing is certain: during the Last Quarter Moon of October 6, 2023, we will not be able to remain indifferent. We must take action. Hopefully, our choices will be for the best.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's not so much that you have to make up your mind. You need to get your romantic partner on board once and for all with something you must do. You can't progress unless you find out where they stand. However, the actual action depends on you, and on October 6, 2023, you will have to be forceful with your delivery. You have to tell your partner that this 'so and so' action must be done and now today.

During the Quarter Moon of October 6, 2023, they will either show you they are with or against you. Now, here's the thing: you KNOW they are with you, but you need to get them to commit and hear it in words. So, that's basically what today is about for you: sealing the deal once and for all with your partner — getting a serious confirmation on 'something' from them so you can finally move on with peace of mind.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you feel has happened to your life is that you've become too lax about dealing with your romantic partner. During the Last Quarter Moon of October 6, 2023, you'll wake up from this dull dream and realize that if you aren't the impetus here, neither of you will ever get anything done. You love your partner completely, but you have become each other's enablers. You ensure you are never disturbed or prompted into doing something better for your life.

Now, you both are starting to suffer because of it. Laziness has taken the relationship down. During the Last Quarter Moon of October 6, 2023, you finally wake up and decide this cannot be. You have to start becoming active, and your partner must also sign on for that.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Last Quarter Moon of October 6, 2023, has you finally understanding that you must set a date and live up to it. You can no longer think of the future as the place where it will all happen for you. While you have a point in hoping for a better future, you can't just leave it open-ended. You need a goal and as a Sagittarius, you need to focus on that goal. Today is the day it hits you: you need to nail down a date and move on.

Whether it's about moving to a new location or leaving the person you are presently with, all you know is that you have become incredibly frustrated by a lack of action and an inability to make a decision. The Half Moon puts pressure on you, but that pressure is what's going to change your life for the better. Work with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.