3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 5, 2023

If there's a reason why today feels especially lucky or rather 'easy' when it comes to love and relationships, it's because on October 5, 2023, we have the transit of Moon sextile Venus to help smooth just about everything out. And while this transit is very general and helpful to just about every zodiac sign, there will be three zodiac signs that will rise to the top and truly experience the grace that Moon sextile Venus has to offer us on this day. Here we have a day that would be best described as one to be thankful for. Gratitude is what we need for days like this one, as days like this are few and far between.

We are not only able to get along with our romantic partners on this day, October 5, 2023, we are able to 'be there' for them. Being present in someone else's life is not only important for the long haul in a relationship, but it shows that other person that we're not only in this for ourselves. Today offers us the opportunity to show that we're listening, we're there for the person, and that we want to be. We are pro-active and happy to participate. We don't begrudge the spotlight from our lovers, in fact, we are all too happy to shine that light directly on to them so that they can feel seen.

Three zodiac signs will step out of the way and let the love flow. We aren't concerned with how we look today; we aren't obsessed with how our loved one is interpreting our actions. We are simply here to give love, share our hearts and let our partners feel comfortable and safe in our presence. We are happy to step aside and let them have their turn today, October 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus.

Three zodiac signs who are luckies tin love on October 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's anyone here who loves the idea of taking their romance seriously, it's you, Taurus, and you have always felt this way. However, you also recognize that taking a relationship seriously is not a string of words that just sound cool in theory; this means work and work means taking your partner into consideration, at all times.

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you'll want this person to know that they can be themselves with you, and while they probably already know this, on October 5, 2023, you will show them that they are not only safe with you, but honored, respected and adored. You do not hold back when it comes to your generous spirit; you are kind, loving, sweet and easy going, and the greatest gift you can give the person you love is the gift of acceptance.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have come to the place in your life where you believe that kindness is the way, and that if kindness isn't involved, then you'd rather just 'pass.' October 5, 2023 gives you the opportunity to live your dream of lovingkindness out within the context of your romantic relationship.

You are your partner are unique; you've come to dance your dance your way you ebb and flow together and during transits like Moon sextile Venus, which comes around on this day, you will discover that your dance is one that has the potential of lasting a lifetime.

With mutual respect and the ability to show each other how much you honor each other, you will come to see how this day is very special indeed. As a unique couple, you are best left on your own. You and your person will discover new realms of love on this day, October 5, 2023.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are your own kind of special, Pisces, and the person in your life who loves you knows exactly how true that can be. You've never walked the same path as anyone else, and on this day, October 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you'll find that the person you have chosen to spend this unique life of yours with is so much on the same track as you that you'll get a crazy kind of kick out of it.

There is much laughter going on between you and your loved one today, and so much of that laughter is based on the life you've created together. Inside jokes and hilarious little moments comprise what is going to be known as a beautiful day in the life of you and your romantic partner. This is more than romance; this is life long friendship at its best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.