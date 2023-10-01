3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Honesty In Their Relationships On October 2, 2023

On October 2, 2023, during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, three zodiac signs will want so badly to live in the truth that it will most definitely affect their romantic lives. What is meant by this is that on this day, we are in touch with our emotions, almost to a fault. There is no fault because what we're experiencing is the truth, and what could be wrong with the truth? Nothing. Truth is truth, and honesty is the best policy regarding love. We may not have that kind of situation as it is now, but today may be the beginning of a new kind of love. One that is based on truth.

For the three zodiac signs most affected, we will see that this is not only imperative for us if we are to go on, it's a deal breaker if not agreed upon. During Moon trine Pluto, there are no gray areas. We need to get what's on our minds in the open to discuss it. If we are unhappy about something, then it is on this day that we'd be best to open our mouths and voice our opinions. October 2, 2023, allows us to stand up and offer the idea that truth makes for a solid relationship foundation.

If you need honesty in your relationship, there is nothing less to settle for. Honesty allows for freedom. Nobody wants to hide beneath a lie or not thrive due to a suspicious partner. We need to live our love lives transparently, and if we are brave enough to go for it, as these three zodiac signs are, Moon trine Pluto has done its best job to inspire.

Three zodiac signs need honesty in their relationships on October 2, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Is there a point in having a relationship that isn't based on truth and honesty? It seems you've had a chance to discover that while there is no point — for you — you've still seen how lack of transparency enters people's lives and destroys them from the core on out. You are no longer someone who wants anything to do with this lack of honesty.

During Moon trine Pluto on October 2, 2023, if you detect hidden secrets within your relationship, you will spend the day letting your partner know that this will not do and that you are more than ready to walk away if they withhold truths from you. You just don't have this time or patience in your life anymore, which means it must end if it's happening in your own life. Honesty or the highway, that's your feeling.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You feel as though most of your experiences in love were forged in lies and you have had enough of that kind of naïveté. You have learned so many lessons the hard way, and now you're at the point where the lessons have kicked in and it's time to apply your worldly knowledge. On October 2, 2023, during the 'brass tacks' transits of Moon trine Pluto, you will know that the person you are about to get involved with is playing games. And, that's exactly what you'll head off right at the start. You like this person and you would like to have a chance to get to know them, but already you sense a lie in the making. You will allow them to straighten their story out, and if all gels in the end, then you will be on your way to an honest relationship. Let's see if they can live in the truth, eh?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It takes you a while to get up the nerve to tell it like it is when it comes to whatever is going on between you and your romantic partner, but once you let it rip, you are relentless and in this case, during Moon trine Pluto, you are all about telling the raw truth. You don't see any good reason to hold back, especially as you are trying to do something good for the relationship.

All you want in return is the same kind of reciprocated truth. You want them to be honest with you, so why do you ask them a bold question, point blank? You expect a reasonable and truthful answer. On October 2, 2023, you are all about the truth and nothing but the truth. You will let your person know you cannot live in an iffy state. You need facts, truths and honesty. It's time to open up the communication lines. It's on, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.