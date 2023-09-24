3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 25, 2023

If you have ever been compared to someone else and told that you are not good enough, the energy today will make it obvious that those people have no idea what they are talking about. Scorpio, Cancer, and Aries will benefit from this blessing more than most on September 25, 2023. But the universe has a little magic saved for the rest of the zodiac signs too.

Where is your heart at? Are you happy where you are or do you wish for more? Journaling your feelings on this subject will help you align yourself with your core and not get carried away by the wishes and desires of others. This is especially true for those of you who are prone to rejecting people as worthy candidates for love just because your friends don't find them attractive.

Sun in Libra opposite Neptune in Pisces is the main astrological energy today. So don't be surprised if your creativity and imagination suddenly take a weird turn, only to lead you to the most magical conclusion ever. Not everyone will be impressed by it, of course. But you are not here to impress everyone. You are here to live your life in a manner that is meaningful to you and those who matter to you.

Also, with Mars in Libra close by, now's the time to take a closer look at the people you have engaged with intimacy in the past (or have wished to but never did). Romantic relationships, even the casual ones, can wreak havoc on one's sense of self and esteem if you ignore the red flags or keep blundering through the same mistakes. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 25, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 25, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Choices galore, Scorpio. That's what's in store for you today. Anything you wish is just one focused intention away at this time. So make sure to focus on the things that truly matter and steer clear of negative thoughts and spirals of obsession. You may inadvertently manifest something nasty if you give in to the latter.

Jupiter in Taurus is on your side today. As the planet of fortune in the zodiac sign of finances, expect some windfalls to come your way soon. They may not be monetary for all of you, though. For some, the windfall will be a gift that helps you out when you least expect to receive any help. It can even be a recommendation that puts more choices on your table than you had before.

Some of you will benefit from forming a bond with a specific crystal of your choice at this time. Choose the one that draws your soul, irrespective or what their properties might be. Then, meditate while holding the crystal with the intention to have it become a part of your soul. Wearing this crystal on your person after this ritual will help you focus your intentions and manifestation in the right direction.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Who is your friend, and who is your foe, Cancer? That's the big question of the day. But don't be morose. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. Engaging with this question will help you ride the wave of your emotions and listen to your intuition better, especially if you had a disagreement with someone close to you in the recent past. (Maybe even yesterday!)

Moon in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn are in your corner today but in a weird way. They are close to each other but not conjunct. And they are here to teach you the value of being emotionally fierce and not caring what anyone else has to say about your personality. To each their own. And if they don't like what they see, they can associate with their soul tribe and stop wasting your time.

This also means that you should associate with your soul tribe now. Make time for those who truly mean the world to you. Even if you can't give them a lot, make the time you spend together count. And if you know each other's love languages, even better!

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

An exciting adventure awaits you, Aries. Are you going to heed the call of your soul and embark on it? Or will you stay where you are and allow peer pressure and the fears of others to divert you away from your true path? Trust yourself and your intuition. As an Aries, your physical body is highly attuned to the rhythm of the world. So pay attention to the aches and pains and weird jolts! They are metaphors and messages. (This will not apply in situations where you have a known health problem. This is only for those odd occurrences that never repeat themselves.)

Neptune in Pisces is in your corner today. Give wings to your imagination, and don't hold yourself back. Daydreaming is a form of decision-making. And with this beneficiary hiding in your blind spot, you will arrive at the right conclusions even when you don't know exactly how you arrived at them.

Some of you will benefit from taking a closer look at your living situation right now. Are you happy where you are? Or do you deserve something better? When you dream it, you can make it happen.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.