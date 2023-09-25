Horoscope For September 26, 2023 — Waxing Gibbous Moon

Today, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius while the Sun is in Libra. Find out what's in store for your zodiac sign's horoscope starting today; and check out your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pick your friends wisely. Having the right friends in place can still require work on your part. Today, while the Moon is Aquarius, be a bit friendly. Go out of your way to meet others. Start reaching out to old friends to reconnect and catch up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Remote work isn't for everyone, Taurus. With the Moon in Aquarius, you may feel as though you'd be happier in a remote setting. Check out various sites to help your job hunt. Hire a headhunter. Consider a resume service. Be willing to network to help you make your job hunt fruitful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The internet is yoru friend, Gemini. There are so many new options to get your degree, and during the Moon in Aquarius, you may feel a deep desire to go back to school to learn a different career. Check out course requirements and prerequisites for the program you want. Find out how to send your transcripts to match up with your application. See what friend may be interested in attending courses with you so you can study together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Secrets can keep life interesting. Cancer, The Moon in Aquarius can make it hard to keep one you think is super juicy. Today, what you say can either bring you closer together or tear you apart. You may discover that you can get through just about anything together as a couple if you can handle the impact secret telling can have in your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Is it love at first site? It's not impossible to think you've fallen head over heels in love with someone whose dating profile seems perfect. You're a bit nervous about meeting him in person and in real life. Just be yourself and let the rest happen organically. Don't give your heart away unless they/re willing to exchange something of value in return.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's more than one way to do what you want to do. You can download a productivity app and keep track of your milestones. During the Moon in Aquarius, the internet, your cell phone and all things technology become your best friends. Use them to help you keep track of time and tasks.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What matters is how and what you think. It doesn't really matter if everyone else thinks your partner is attractive. You have feelings and need to follow your own heart. Your opinion is the only one that matters. Let your own needs be your ultimate guide.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Family is of the most important to you today. Staying in touch can seem difficult when you are all so busy. But with technology, there are lots of ways for you to stay connected. Send emails when you're at your desk. Try creating a family group chat and post. Funny jokes, memes, and things that will make you all laugh.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be careful with your technology. With the Moon in Aquarius, anything could happen. You may perceive that you have privacy when talking about a particular matter, but today brings out the worst in all of us. So you may compromise a situation due to being at the wrong place at the right time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not about how much you make but what you do to save it. Today, consider online investment opportunities. Talk to an advisor. Stop by your local bank to find out about opening an account that us to save or earn more money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know how to make snap decisions, but even if you get tired, be patient with yourself. Today, the Moon is in Aquarius, bringing a little tension to life for you. You'll want to do it all, but you can’t do it alone and still achieve your desired success.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The past is behind you. You may feel like it's still lingering over your head, but yesterday is gone. Tomorrow you have yesterday. You have today to plan for a better tomorrow to reach the success that you want. Enjoy and savor the moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.