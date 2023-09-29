A Karmic Relationship May End For 3 Zodiac Signs On September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023, will have three zodiac signs that it's time to move on. We are inspired by everything surrounding us and want to make the best of it. We are amid the transit, Mercury trine Uranus, which makes us enthusiastic about learning and growing. We feel confident about ourselves and want to take chances. We also know that change is in store and that we must move with the times or be left behind — something we aren't willing to accept.

This brings up, however, the idea that to move forward, we sometimes have to leave something behind. As we grow and grow, we realize that this is only natural. We sacrifice the old to make room for the new, which happens repeatedly. During Mercury trine Uranus, we will come to know a hard truth, which will show up in the form of knowing that we have to sever our bond with a particular person. This person may have meant the world to us at one point, but today, September 30, 2023, shows us that we have 'outgrown' them. And, if we are to progress, we must say goodbye to this relationship.

The person on the other end feels these two because this is a karmic relationship — it's balanced. There is no betrayal here, nor are there lies. This relationship has served its purpose, and while that may sound cold when you know, you know, as they say. Today, during Mercury trine Uranus, we will see that it's time to move on without pain, heartbreak, or hurting either party. We accept what must be, and we are thankful for it. These three zodiac signs will end their karmic relationship on September 30, 2023.

A karmic relationship ends on September 30, 2023, for Taurus, Gemini, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You hold your friends near and dear, but you are also someone who knows when a friendship has seen its day. On September 30, 2023, during Mercury trine Uranus, you will recognize that today is the day you must sever your connection with this person. There are no tears here. This is a mutually agreed-upon decision.

You may not even do this with words, as your karmic connection lets you both know, wordlessly, that it's time to move on. This person will always go down in your memory as one of the best people you've ever known, but as life has it, times change and so have you both. You can no longer fit them into your world, which goes both ways. Rather than push it, you know it's better just to let them go and bid them a fond farewell. It's all OK. The world awaits you, Taurus, and you are now ready for what may come your way.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have held on to one person in your life for a lifetime. It is only on this day, September 30, 2023, during the transit of Mercury trine Uranus, that you realize that you need to let this person go ... for good. You haven't done anything to get back together with them. You always just assumed that the universe would take care of these loose ends for you ... and it looks like it just did, as Mercury trine Uranus takes the reins and shows you the truth of the matter.

It's time to release yourself from this karmic relationship. No matter what the two of you once meant to each other, you can both recognize very clearly that, at this point, you are not good for each other. You represent a pocket of pain and you both realize that hanging on for hope is a lost cause. It's time to end this karma once and for all. You know it when you know it, and today ... you know it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have been holding off from ending your relationship with someone in your life simply because you wanted to kid yourself into thinking that they haven't changed as much as they have. On this last day of September, you'll know that your tie to this person was ended a long time ago ... by them.

You trusted in them and thought they would be your lifelong friends because your connection was incredible and brought you so much hope ... but this person has another destiny to fulfill. It just so happens that it has nothing to do with you, how you think, feel or who you are. You have come to grips with the idea that during Mercury trine Uranus, you will know in your heart that it's time to really and truly let go of this person whom you once believed in so very much. It's OK. We all change; this could not be helped.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.