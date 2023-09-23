These 3 Zodiac Signs Likely Will Have The Best Horoscopes On September 24, 2023

Sometimes, all it takes is the strength of one's faith for the most unlikely desire to become manifest. The energy today is calling on us to not underestimate the power of human will and desire. And while Aquarius, Gemini, and Sagittarius stand to benefit more from this blessed energy on September 24, 2023, there's a little magic still left for the rest of the zodiac signs.

Take some time today to take a closer look at your relationship with your parents and family. What do you cherish the most about your bonds with them? What are your deepest desires with respect to your family and loved ones? A little bout of journaling can help you see things more clearly.

Venus conjunct Juno in Leo is the main astrological energy of the day, but it has chosen to focus its gaze on the opposite hemisphere, specifically on Aquarius. So don't be surprised if situations related to love and romance crop up today that make you think of the classic dilemma of being in love - to feel special in the eyes of the lover yet know that one is not supposed to make the entire relationship about themselves and turn the partner into a subordinate.

The next few days, until the full moon on September 29, will bring such dilemmas more into focus. And any action you take now to get to the bottom of it will be rewarded. After all, how can you experience the delights of love if you choose to blind yourself to the red flags (both in yourself and others)? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 24, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 24, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are the luckiest person today! Make a wish, and it shall come true. In fact, some of you literally have the capacity to turn your opportunities into gold (a.k.a make more money than you are doing now). Just make sure you are keeping the right kind of people around you. Sometimes, all it takes is one bad apple to spoil the bunch. Or, in your case, ruin your luck.

Venus in Leo and Saturn in Pisces are in your corner today. These two planets don't see eye to eye on the best days, but their eccentric pairing is working in your favor at this time. So don't be surprised if you start attracting the weirdest people to you now who later turn out to be soulmates. They will teach you things and open your eyes to possibilities you haven't considered yet.

If you feel called to, do an incense ritual in the evening today to keep this good energy flowing in your life beyond just one day. Sage, Tulsi, and Ashwagandha incenses are some good choices for the same.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, some of you may feel out of sync with the people around you, but don't stop following the path your intuition is leading you down. You are on the best horoscopes list because you have found the right situation for yourself, even if you don't understand the full scope of this journey and its consequences for your life.

Moon conjunct Pluto in Capricorn is influencing you at this time. So, be extra careful of your emotions as you navigate this path. Extraordinary success is rarely found on the conventional roads because those opportunities are all taken. But if you follow this path to the end, you will know things and have explored places few can boast of knowing or exploring.

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual today to thank the universe for your good fortune and guidance. You can even leave a floral offering outside your home or set out some food for birds or strays so the universe receives it through them.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you are about to enter (or have already entered) a new phase of your life. This phase comes with an opportunity for growth and expansion, maybe even the chance to learn more about the things that interest you. Some of you will be blessed by collaborations at this time. Others of you will find a mentor who will guide you in the right direction.

Chiron in Aries is in your corner today. Don't shy away from your emotional wounds and the baggage of your past. Everyone has those. What you do with yours is what defines you. Some choose to bury them and allow the poison to work into every inch of their life subconsciously. Others choose to purge them and be free. Working with a therapist can be beneficial for you if you want to travel light on this new journey.

Purple flowers, like orchids, lilac, and lavender, are lucky for you at this time. You can even incorporate a tea ritual with butterfly peaflower tea into your everyday life to allow this energy in. And if you feel called to, you can use clear quartz to heighten this blessing.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.