September 23, 2023 Horoscopes Are Beautiful For 3 Zodiac Signs

A little bit of peace and a small pocket of quiet can do more for the soul than a thousand podcasts on uplifting the soul from its physical prison. The energy today is calling on us to pay attention to those liminal spaces where words are unnecessary, and feelings rule supreme. Taurus, Capricorn, and Aries may have a cosmic upper hand today, on September 23, 2023, but that doesn't mean there isn't something beautiful waiting for the rest of the zodiac signs. It's the Fall Equinox, after all!

So, if you haven't picked up a pumpkin spice latte from your local Starbucks or grabbed a bag of fall-inspired cookies and treats from the local bakery, what are you waiting for? Now's the time to let the spirit of the times bring you joy and peace.

Today also marks the beginning of Libra season. As the Sun moves through Libra for the next thirty days or so, remind yourself of the value of not jumping to conclusions. It can slow down decision-making sometimes, but you will benefit from making fewer mistakes in the future.

Also, the transiting Moon is in Capricorn today and will progressively get closer to Pluto as the hours go by. So, if you have been procrastinating on something important, now's the time to pull yourself up and get it done. You can always reward yourself with an extra episode of your favorite TV show or a bowl of ice cream afterward. Now, let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 23, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the energy today is extra bright and shiny for you. Whatever you set your mind to will get done quicker than usual and obstacles will get cleared off your path before they become a nuisance. This is true for the tangible things in life and also your relationships. So don't be surprised if someone takes a stand for you and scolds the person who has been trying to take advantage of you.

Jupiter conjunct Uranus in Taurus trine Mercury in Virgo is on your side at this time. There has never been a better time than now to multiply your money or make yourself more future secure, especially through investments. Just make sure to read all the fine print and stick to reputable sources of information when doing your due diligence. Too risky moves may backfire, but selective conservatism will be in your favor.

Also, if you haven't spent quality time with your loved ones for a while, today's a good day to remedy that. Surprise your family with a visit or send a sweet note or greeting card to your sibling (with an inside joke, of course!). You can even send flowers or baked goods to celebrate the energy of the Fall equinox.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The stars are aligning for you at this time, Capricorn. The puzzle pieces are coming together. So hold fast and don't get impatient. You may be seeing small signs that your plans are headed in the right direction. Continue to be patient and you will see more results over the next few days and weeks. And if you wish to keep the developments a secret for now, make sure you affirm your personal boundaries even with your loved ones who may be curious.

The transiting Moon is in Capricorn today, but retrograde Pluto in Capricorn is the main astrological energy for you. Don't let the past haunt you or scare you from doing what needs to be done. The universe has your back so you might as well hedge your bets. Just remember: Pluto can be a difficult master. As long as you stick to things that truly matter to you and don't get carried away by peer pressure, you will be fine.

Journaling your thoughts and feelings about the big questions of life is also indicated for you today. Why do you think some people choose to keep their delusions while others do everything in their power to change the world? Keeping a clear quartz orb close to you while you write can help you stay focused and free up your intuition.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The times are changing, Aries. But they are changing in your favor. You will see a glimpse of this today, which will either scare you or give you hope for the future. It all depends on how much you lean into your Aries energy as opposed to the other placements in your birth chart. Align yourself with your good fortune, and don't let your insecurities sabotage the path forward.

The interplay between Neptune in Pisces and North Node in Aries is being highlighted today for you. No matter how courageous or bold someone might be, there will always be something or another that scares them. Maybe something new they have never tried before, maybe an old wound or monster from the past, or maybe a phobia. Give yourself the space and compassion to lean into this uncomfortable new zone. You don't need to tell yourself lies to win. You just need to have faith in yourself.

Some of you will benefit from doing a cord-cutting ritual today to close out toxic chapters in your past. Write a letter to your past self or to whoever brought harm to you. Pour out the poison festering in your soul and then burn the page to ashes. A ritual bath afterward will seal the ending.

