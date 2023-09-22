3 Zodiac Signs Get Closure From Heartache On September 23, 2023

If the story of your heartache-filled love life had a director, then today would be the day the director said, "Alright folks, that's a wrap.' Today is the day we say a final goodbye to heartache. It no longer serves us, and for three zodiac signs, we will officially call 'enough is enough.' It's a wrap, folks. It's time to let bygones be bygones, and as the Autumn Equinox begins on September 23, 2023, we, too, begin our journey into healing.

The closer we get to the end of the year, the more we want to know that we won't walk into the next year holding on to the same baggage that dragged us down this year. This is an intelligent move, and it's brought about by the heart's desire to be at peace.

We may have held the flame high for the person who created this heartache in us, and yet, we also recognize with firm conviction that we can no longer keep this up. This is a zero-sum game, and on September 23, 2023, during this first day of the Autumn Equinox, we know in our hearts that we are ready to let them go.

It's a day meant for rejoicing, though the festivities are not yet what we want to walk into. This is a process, and we will take our time getting there in full. For three zodiac signs, today will tell us the time to let go and say goodbye. If there was something to get out of it all, even if it was just 'experience,' we can safely say, 'we got it.' We learned, and we learned the hard way. It's time to use that knowledge to give ourselves a fresh new start.

Three zodiac signs finally get closure from heartache on September 26, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There is someone in your life you loved more than yourself, and you gave yourself so wholeheartedly to that person that you were left feeling like a ghost by the time they betrayed you. You felt you lost everything to this person, and nothing was worth anything in the long run. You are wrong in this regard, as you gained much life experience from being someone whose heart was broken.

You've carried this pain with you as if you owed it to yourself, but on September 23, 2023, with the Autumn Equinox new and refreshing, you will know that it's time to lay down that torch. It serves no purpose in your life anymore. The closure you will give yourself will be obvious and intense ... but it has to be. Your heartache no longer has a place in your life, and it will be YOU who saves your own life by relinquishing your need to keep this betrayal alive.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you've noticed is that the heartache you've kept alive for years is something you can control, and even though you don't like to admit it, you're the one who continues to break your heart even though the person you are still in love with is long gone from your life. You are angry at this person, and the anger keeps the pain alive. On this day, September 23, 2023, during the Autumn Equinox, you will realize that you are all alone in this misery and that you have been torturing yourself all along ... not them.

They aren't even around to see your pain. Why bother, Leo? Today shakes you to your core and lets you see just how much control of your life you have, and on this day, during the Autumn Equinox, you will close the gates on that pain. It is worthless. You are worth everything.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Talk about beating a dead horse. That's what you've been doing for what feels like years now. That one person who hurt you? You've kept their hurt alive for years now, and the fact is that they haven't spent a second thinking about you. The heartache sustaining you is of your own doing. They left the theatre long ago, so it's only you on that stage.

During the Autumn Equinox on September 23, 2023, you will realize that you're starting to sound like a broken record. Nothing you say has any relevance anymore, and you hear it! You hear that you keep bringing up this person of the past and are starting to wonder what the heck is wrong with you. What's wrong is that you have misdirected your attention. Today is the day all that changes. Give yourself closure, Virgo. This is your job, and it will bring you great freedom and success if you do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.