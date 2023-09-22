These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On September 23, 2023

It is Libra season, hallelujah! That's great news for everyone, as this is the season where we can balance out our lives and make sense of the stuff that hasn't been making sense. It's also the first day of Autumn; the Equinox is here.

It is September 23, and we are lucky to be in love on this day. This day might be memorable for three zodiac signs who easily move into Libra season. Let the good times roll ... or rather, let them begin.

The first day of Fall coincides with the first day of Libra Sun. With these two elemental activities happening at the same time, we can't help but feel refreshed. It's as if the Summer doldrums are officially over and we can now take our lives seriously.

Many of us feel the colder months coming on, and this instills in us the desire to be warm ... to hold the hand of our loved ones and to keep them close and safe. As they say, 'Winter is coming.' While it's still far off, we want to know where we stand with our partners at this time of the year. We want to know that our love lives are secure and in place. That's how Libra energy hits us right at the top.

So, let us welcome in the Libra season and the Autumn Equinox. Get out your positive energy, and let's do something good with it. Grab your romantic partner by the hand, pull them close to you and give 'em a big ol' huggy-wuggy.

Today brings out the sweet and romantic goofball inside us. When we feel safe, we feel playful. Let's enjoy this day as only we can. If you are one of these three zodiac signs, know that this day was made for you to be a part of. Go with it. Let the love flow.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Whether in a warm or cool climate, you feel the vibe of coolness permeate your lifestyle and your romance during the Autumn Equinox, and it feels so good to you. You are now at the point with your partner where you don't have to worry about ... much.

Sure, there are always things to worry about, but on September 23, 2023, you'll decide that you want to turn over a new leaf and just let things slide. You aren't as concerned with picking things apart as you were only a few weeks ago, and that is because you've learned. Why bother worrying? If an item is going to happen and you can't prevent it, then why go insane over it?

You and your partner have adopted a similar attitude, and that's Libra's influence on the relationship. Since you both trust each other, you feel there's nothing to worry about. So it goes, and so it goes.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

First day in town, Libra? Oh yes. It's your season; it's Libra time, and you feel every inch of it. During the Autumn Equinox, you'll feel a little more secure about the person you are with than ever before, and you'll also realize that so much of that is about attitude — your own. Gone are the days when you make demands of this person. This happens because you are less worried.

The two of you seem to have reached a new plateau ... you understand each other. This new understanding leads to great conversations. And, on September 23, 2023, you will find that one of your conversations will be so revealing and interesting that it will open up a whole new horizon for you. You see this person as even more special than before, and the feeling is mutual. Today is a togetherness day for both of you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The one thing you appreciate during the Autumn Equinox is finally knowing where you are going regarding your relationship. It's Libra sun season now, and that helps tremendously.

You don't like feeling insecure about whether or not your partner is faithful to you. And on September 23, 2023, you will know that your partner means well and will never cheat on you.

Experience has you doubting many things, so when the Autumn Equinox arrives, it's almost an unexpected joy to think that somebody loves you enough to be truthful about their intentions. Today is that day, and you will hear it from their lips: they love you and wish to stay with you and only you until the end of time. How nice for you, Sagittarius. Dreams do come true.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.