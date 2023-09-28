3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On September 29, 2023

There's a feeling of romance in the air. Could it be the Full Moon, in Aries of all signs? Yes, it could very well be attributed to that. The Full Moon is associated with the culmination of accumulated thought. What we've been wishing for and hoping to see happen has a better chance of becoming on this day, September 29, 2023, during the Full Moon than at any other time. The Full Moon is about seeing the results of our deepest desires take shape in whatever form we wish. The day has come for those in love who have hoped for a pure, unquestionable romance.

Three zodiac signs are sensitive to the Full Moon, and being that it is transiting now in Aries, we can expect to see balance and equipoise in our manifested romantic dreams come true. We're not looking at anything too extreme today, which is also why this Full Moon is specific. The zodiac signs that have wished for compassion, understanding, longevity and equality within their relationships are the ones that will manifest best during the Full Moon in Aries.

What feels like luck today is merely all of our good thoughts and intentions coming to meet us as reality. Today is one of those 'Law of Attraction' days where we see that our good intentions can be made real if we just stick to the plan and continue to affirm them. In this case, our affirmations are ripe for the picking today, and during the Full Moon in Aries, those in love will get to experience what they set out to experience: love, romance and fulfillment. These three zodiac signs will have a lucky, loving day on September 29, 2023.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 29, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may see today that it is a good idea to trust yourself and keep the faith up when it comes to that person you love dearly, as the Aries Moon seems to put everything in place for you. On September 29, 2023, you will realize you can have everything. You often bow out after something doesn't work for you, and as you know, you end up closing off your chances by accepting defeat way too early. This day shows you that sticking with it 'works.'

You've been hoping for this romance of yours to work out, and as this day goes on, you'll notice that you not only have nothing to worry about but that you'd do yourself a disservice if you backpedaled into negative thinking. You need to know that if you're having a loving day, it's because you created it ... with your mind. That's how the Full Moon in Aries comes into play for you. You did this, and the Moon supported your thinking. Well, you are done!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Just as you thought things might not work out as you had wished, the Full Moon in Aries shows you that wishes come true regarding your love relationship. Your wishes just happened to be ones geared for success and harmony. You didn't want to let this go. It's a good thing you didn't because on September 29, 2023, you'll find that your romantic partner is much more open to hearing you out than ever before, and that is more than likely due to the idea that they have turned a corner in the relationships, themselves.

They, too, wish for success, and they have been in that mindset for a long time. So, during the Full Moon in Aries, your mutual wishes for loving success are bound to become realized. There's no fanfare or celebration, just the calming knowledge that you're both on the same page and wish to continue in peace and happiness. That's the Aries way.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Libra transits often work well with your nature and disposition, and today, September 29, 2023, brings you the Full Moon in Aries, which seems to give you exactly what you want when it comes to love and how your relationships flow. All you want is peace in the house, and during this lunar phase, your hopes and dreams will manifest as a truce created by you and your partner. It's not as if you've been feuding for years, but things have taken a turn for the worse, and you both recognize the need to rectify that before it goes too far.

Luckily, on this day, you'll see that it's possible and that all that's needed is the belief that it can be done. Luckily enough, the two of you will opt for trying over doing nothing, and during this transit, you'll find that your efforts have all been worthwhile. It's as if you're about to open a new and loving chapter in a well-worn book of love. It's all good, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.