3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 27, 2023

It would be wrong to say that this day will be rough. However, there will be a couple of hiccups here or there, and we can attribute this to the fact that we've got a waxing gibbous Moon in Pisces. Because our Moon is in its waxing phase, we are not sure of the future, and while that's a given on any day, it's the fact that it's waxing in Pisces that gives three zodiac signs a run for their money on this day, September 27, 2023. What we can look forward to during the Waxing Moon in Pisces is that feeling of unwarranted sadness or worry that has no reason. We just give in for some reason, and while it probably won't ruin our day, it may take a toll on some.

Hey, that's life, right? We get good days, and we get bad days, and this day is more along the lines of an 'off' day. During the Waxing Moon in Pisces, we fall into old patterns, we think about the people in our lives who are no longer around, and we get stuck in memories of 'better days.' It's a day of melancholy and possibly even a little self-pity. The good part is that we're not going to press our negativity onto others, so being regarded as a sad sack is something that we won't have to deal with. We are private sad sacks, no more.

For three zodiac signs, it's business as usual. We are of the zodiac signs who roll with the punches, which is also why we don't invite the world into our private little self-pity party. We know we'll get over it, and we will. And it's not as if we're having a great old time indulging in what the Waxing Moon in Pisces offers us today; we're just...riding through it. We know that if we're to come up for air, we have to swim to the surface first. We'll get by. It's nothing we haven't done before.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 27, 2023:



1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As for 'hiccups,' you will experience your first set of them in the form of you not feeling good about your appearance on September 27, 2023. Welcome to the club, Leo; we all feel this way from time to time, and we all eventually adjust to whatever we have, physically. You'll find that during the Waxing Moon in Pisces, you don't 'look' like the person you wanted to look like, and while you recognize fully that this gives you a choice as to whether to change your appearance or accept yourself as you are, it still doesn't stop you from dwelling in the pit of despair for the duration of the transit. You like thinking of yourself as the ever-youthful rock star, and today's mirror representation shows you as something less than stellar. It's OK, Leo. You are always the most gorgeous person in the crowd. Don't let the Waxing Moon in Pisces get to you.



2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The thing about transits like the Waxing Moon in Pisces are that they work on our sensitive side, and they tend to make us judge ourselves unfairly. It's as if the Moon in its waxing phase hasn't empowered you with potential as of yet, and all you can see is how you lack...everything (your own opinion, of course.) Today, September 27, 2023, may have you wanting to be alone so as not to 'burden others' with your terrible mood. That's an act of compassion on your part, especially because you know this will pass, and why bother others with your momentary mood? You just feel on edge today, and the Waxing Moon in Pisces doesn't help that feeling at all. You'll find that your best bet is to just live it out and work it all out on your own. September 27, 2023, doesn't have to be that bad. Live it out and let it go, Libra.



3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During the Waxing Moon in Pisces on September 27, 2023, you're going to feel as though something you wanted to happen is not only not going to happen but that you are the reason it's not going to happen...and that's going to sting. Here's the thing: you put yourself on such a high level sometimes, so when you 'fail' or, rather, when your plans don't come through, you tend to come down very harshly on yourself, which is totally unnecessary. During the Waxing Moon in Pisces, you'll find that you have very little tolerance for your own mistakes and that's because you're a perfectionist. But, being a perfectionist has its major downside, as you tend to beat yourself up when what you create doesn't end up as 'perfect' in your own opinion. Today is one of those days where it's best for you to step aside, forgive yourself and let it go. No need to be too harsh on yourself, Scorpio, especially knowing that this, too, shall pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.