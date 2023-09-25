3 Specific Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be The Luckiest In Love On September 26, 2023

Today, we have a Pisces Moon and on September 26, 2023, we may just be looking at a day of luck, love and deep friendship because of it. It's one thing to be with someone you are deeply attracted to, and it's another thing to feel the same attraction for that person and KNOW that they are also 'friend material.'

This gives us hope when considering long-term relationships, making today feel special for three zodiac signs. The Pisces Moon shows us something in our partner that lets us know that this person is indeed our friend ... and for these zodiac signs, this is the highest of highs when it comes to relationships.

We may find that we're laughing more than usual on September 26, 2023. The person we are with is not all romance, although they can certainly be when they try. Today, it isn't so much about the romance of the partnership as it is about the noticeable ease with which everything gets done. It's as if we are flowing on the same current as our partners during the Pisces Moon; we are well-matched and well-met.

Three zodiac signs take this as an important signal when deciding whether or not we can put our trust and faith in the person we are with. During the Pisces Moon on September 26, 2023, we will know we've made the right choice. The person we are with is someone we can see spending our lives with. They are our friends as well as our lovers. We feel good about them as people and see the potential for a long life of togetherness during this transition.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today affords you a break so much that you don't want to have to put on a show for your partner today. It's not that every day is showtime when it comes to love and romance, but there are days when you'd like to know that you don't have to do much in terms of getting dressed up to impress the person you are with, and today, September 26, 2023, provides you with exactly what you're looking for.

Because today's transit is the Pisces Moon, everything takes on a lazier attitude, and it's the good kind of lazy because there's no pressure to do anything or 'be' anyone you're not in the mood to be. You'll realize today that the person you are with was just as into relaxing into the friendship side of things as you were. It will be nice to crash back into each other's company simply; a nice day is in store for both of you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today, September 26, 2023, lets you kick back and relax with the person you call your partner, and during the transit of the Pisces Moon, you're going to be very much in touch with gratitude over the idea that it is 'that' easy to be with this person. You feel that you are a hard person to get along with and that if there's ever going to be someone who simply accepts you as you are, it's the person you are with right now.

During the Pisces Moon, you see that this person loves you for who you are and that they truly accept you, flaws and all. This puts you at ease and makes you feel more comfortable than ever. It feels so good not to have to put on an act for the person you're with. And while you are still very much romantically attracted to this person, you like knowing there's a rock-solid friendship to fall back on.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are nothing if you're not comfortable. When it comes to being in a relationship, you need that comfort and to know that the person you are with is trustworthy ... and someone you can think of as your friend. During the Pisces Moon on September 26, 2023, you will feel immense love for the person you are with because you'll notice that everything seems to flow very, very easily on this particular day.

Now, you get a lot of days like this, but it's only during this transit that you get to 'see' what you are so lucky to have. Your partner doesn't ask much of you, as they are just happy to have you in their lives, and this easy-going attitude affects how you think about the relationship in general. This is the person you want to spend your time with, and it sure is good to know that you could have it all if you want.

