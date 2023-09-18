3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 19, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on September 19, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Too much sunshine can kill the hardiest of crops. Too much of a good thing is bad. How do you extract the wisdom from these cliches? Today, energy asks you not to be hasty with your plans and perspectives. First impressions are not always right. Middle impressions may not be right, either.

The transiting Moon is currently in Scorpio. That's a lot of curve balls for people who have been battling many of them already. Don't worry. Sun in Virgo is also here to lend its practical and easy energy to the mix. You will be fine if you go to the root of a problem and deal with matters one day at a time.

Today is also a good day to think about your role models in life. Of course, as adults, we look at this subject from a different perspective compared to children. Plus, likely, the ones you looked up to or modeled after a few years back are no longer your favorites anymore. So, who are your current role models? Why? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 19, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 19, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today will be an extremely productive day for you. Those of you who are part of a team with various dependencies will find it easier to communicate and collaborate today. Just make sure that nobody tries to cast themselves as the main boss. The energy today will help you if you work with the mindset of a honey bee collaborating with other bees to stock up the hive. Wasp mentality in even one of the pack will ruin everything for everyone.

Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn continues to be in your corner at this time. Its energy is subtle, almost invisible to others but it's powerful and helping you find your way in the world quietly. Some of you will benefit from building a platform of influence at this time in some capacity. Make sure that influence is based on something valuable to those you seek to influence and is not made of thin air. Pluto is merciless in such situations and will initially egg you on, only to trip you up later.

Also, if you can make time today, walk in a park and allow your mind to unwind. You may benefit from a manifestation ritual afterward or sinking into a ritual bath to clear your aura. The more you allow yourself to tune into your emotions at this time, the better the outcome will be for you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the energy today is highly introverted for you. Don't try to go against this and push forth with energy and pride. You will find yourself stuck in a metaphorical quicksand and wasting all your efforts. Instead, take it easy today and go slow. If anyone tries to prod you unnecessarily, put on your headphones and distract yourself.

Moon square Venus will have an odd sort of influence on you. It will make you feel queasy and uncomfortable in the presence of some people. Pay attention when that happens. The experience won't be easy, but you are on the best horoscope list for a reason.

Some of you will also benefit from working with crystals that align with the power of the Sun. Sunstone, orange calcite, carnelian, honey calcite, and citrine are good choices for this. You can wear handmade crystal jewelry shaped like the Sun to carry this energy anywhere. Or, you can place a solar crystal near your pillow before you sleep to help you reap the benefits throughout the night.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Push and pull don't always have to bring things to a halt, Scorpio. Sometimes, the energy of friction can bring forth the greatest creative ideas and solutions. So, if you are feuding with someone over a difference in opinion, turn inward and ask yourself if you can somehow work it to your advantage. Why try to knock down a wall when you can flow like water and take the path of least resistance?

Moon in Scorpio is here to do your bidding today. So, pay attention to your intuition! From messages that astound to realizations that spike your gut, a lot of intriguing experiences are in store for you. Are you brave enough to deal with the mysterious side of life? Some of you will benefit from going into introvert mode today, especially if you have been agitated for some time now. Allow the peace to show you what you truly desire and what you should avoid in the future. Then act upon those reckonings when the new day is upon you.

