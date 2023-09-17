3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 18, During The Scorpio Moon

Today, don't wait until the last minute to do something fundamentally important. Whether speaking up about your needs, submitting a project by a deadline or eating on time, sometimes procrastinating on the important things can add up to something unsavory.

It's like fainting in the middle of a meeting because your blood sugar got dangerously low. Find the courage within to do what needs to be done. Reward yourself for putting your chores behind you.

Jupiter opposite Moon is the main astrological energy of the day. Because the Moon is currently in the Scorpio-Taurus axis, expect things to get heated and mockingly cool. Some of you will come across people who say one thing and mean another and then insist they meant the former when they meant the latter. Trust your intuition at all costs.

Today is also a good day to look hard at your life and plans, especially if you want to marry someone. Life is not just about the magic moments. It's more about the mundane everyday things. Are you the one making plans for your future or are you allowing your friends and neighbors to make it for you? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 18, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 18, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's energy is a mixed bag for you. You will feel at the top of the world in the morning and maybe even finish a significant chunk of what you had planned for the day quicker than you expected. Then, later during the day, you may face a crisis of consciousness where you suddenly think you are going too fast or need to go back and look at what you have done to see if you overlooked any mistakes. Take a deep breath if that happens and calm yourself. This, too, shall pass.

Venus conjunct Juno and Mercury in Virgo are in your corner today. Lean on the friends who have always shown you support, even if you always don't see eye to eye. Echo chambers are overrated if they become a cesspool of politics and dominance after a while.

Some of you will benefit from doing a shadow meditation ritual today to connect with the part of yourself trying to emerge from your unconscious. Nikki Van De Car outlines it beautifully in her book Shadow Magic, urging readers to focus on their triggers and not run away. Then, allow that trigger to show you the part of yourself crying for love and wanting to be loved.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, take it easy today. The energy will work in your favor when you don't overexert or try to outdo anyone. Instead, turn inward and focus on your innermost needs. Bring mindfulness into your day today. you will find peace when the sun sets in the evening. Some of you may even realize that the solution to your problems is simpler than expected.

Uranus conjunct Jupiter is your overlord at this time. They are here to lend you the support you need, especially in financial matters and situations that require confident delivery and decision-making. Don't shy away from such opportunities. They are rare but beneficial for personal growth.

If you feel called to, do a moon-basking exercise tonight. Regardless of whether you can see the Moon or if it's hidden behind clouds, go to the roof of your house and just allow yourself to putter around the space aimlessly. Don't censor your thoughts or try to be productive. Just relax and let the atmosphere seep into you. In time, you will find your thoughts turning to the things that truly matter with inputs from your intuition as to how to deal with them in the future.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may face a few challenges today that will jolt you like nobody's business. Don't be scared. You are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. If you trust your gut and follow your instincts, you will overcome the challenge and show yourself as the one to watch out for.

North Node in Aries is influencing you at this time. Because of the in conjunction aspect, this energy can feel wrong but it's not. It's here to help you unlock unseen parts of yourself, especially those that shy away from speaking your mind or taking centerstage, even when you are the foremost expert in the room.

If you feel called, do a visualization meditation later today while holding a piece of clear quartz. You can supplement your meditation by using sage in your room before you begin or lighting relaxing candles in the space. Eat something light and simple later to allow the lessons and messages you glean from the visualization to seep into you better.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.