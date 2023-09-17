The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Go Back To An Ex On September 18, 2023

Today should make life a breeze and not so much because anything will be all that easy, per se, but with today's transit, Moon trine Saturn, we should find it easy enough to get to the point. On September 18, 2023, let's just say that for three zodiac signs, we're just not going to be feeling it. And because these three zodiac signs are authentic to themselves, when we don't feel it, we don't act on it. If our love has run cold, that's the track we're working with today. Someone turn up the heat because this house is chilly!

What Moon trine Saturn does for us is that it enables us to cut to the chase. We're way past the stage where we think we can tolerate something ... or someone. By the time September 18, 2023, rolls around, we're about ready to call a spade a spade, and what that essentially means is that we're not up for the BS, or the dance, or the pretense that this 'love' is anything close to what we want. During Moon trine Saturn, we know what we want and it isn't the love we have right now. As we all know, when you know, you know.

Three zodiac signs will cut the pretense and continue their lives today. This could mean the feeling we get once we've broken up with someone or divorced them. There's no reason to play games anymore. This relationship is over and it's official, so for the three zodiac signs that will take Moon trine Saturn to heart, it just means that it's time to stop the shenanigans and start living life in earnest. It might seem cold, but them's the breaks, eh?

Three zodiac signs who won't go back to an ex on September 18, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

From the moment this day, September 18, 2023, starts, you will know immediately that you're not in the mood to play around. You may have just completed a breakup with someone and don't see the point in continuing the endless talks. They haven't gotten the memo: you, two, are over. There is nowhere to go with this, and you've already moved on.

During the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you will feel like all that takes place today is time-wasting. Your partner or ex-partner insists that this isn't over, which really gets on your nerves the most. It's not only over; you've already moved on, and while you don't want to be the meanie, here you are, having to be cold and heartless. When it's over, it's over.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Didn't you give your romantic partner the last of their one hundred and fifty chances last week? And yet, here they are again, lying to you once ... again. The lies get you the most; the more they lie, the less you trust them. The less you trust them, the more you want nothing to do with them. Today, September 18, 2023, brings you the inspired cool of Moon trine Saturn, and you will not be in the mood for sweet nothings.

If you are pressed to let loose, you will only say you are OVER IT. They'll call you cold-hearted and mean, and you'll tell them to write a book about it because you don't care. You are so over this relationship that even being cold doesn't cut it for you. What next, Virgo? Another 'last chance?'

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't call it being 'cold.' You call it being yourself and if the person you are being 'cold' to needs to see it as cold, that's their perception. You are merely tending to your own needs and if there's one feeling you don't feel for this person, it's love. Sorry, next window. You didn't ask to feel like this but are also not one to lie to yourself. During Moon trine Saturn on September 18, 2023, you will only be honest: you do not feel what this other person wants you to feel.

It's like that old Bonnie Raitt song: "I can't make you love me if you don't. I can't make your heart feel something it won't ..." This is you today, Pisces. It may not be what they want, but at least it's honest. Today, during Moon trine Saturn, you tell it like it is and don't hold back. You've got this one life to live and you might as well be truthful to yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.