3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Likely Comes To An End On September 25, 2023

We can't imagine it will ever go away whenever we're in the middle of heartache. It always feels so all-consuming, and while we hope that it will one day dissolve into nothingness, we still know that, on some level, we're the ones who are keeping this pain alive.

And we do this because, in some way, it keeps us connected to the person who caused this dreadful feeling. It's not that we want to feel bad; we don't. However, we are not ready to let go of them, even though they are the reason for our broken hearts. We humans and our attachments ... it goes to show that Buddhism has a point when it's said that attachment is the root of all pain.

What's good to know is that heartache does not last forever and that for just about anyone who experiences such a tragic fate, we do see the light ... sooner or later. Sometimes, it's just about time being the strongest factor, but on September 25, 2023, we will have the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter to help jolt us back into position.

This transit implies nothing lasts forever, not even personal plight or intense heartache. We feel that we can finally let it go because Mercury trine Jupiter. This is very real; for three zodiac signs, this is the day we let go.

As of today, we will no longer view our heartache as this intense, overwhelming take-over. We know we can release our hold on the pain we experience. While it's not all 'our fault' for holding on to it, we do take some responsibility at this time, and that's another positive takeaway from Mercury trine Jupiter.

We can see that we are part of the problem; if true, we are also the solution. It takes guts and bravery to get this job done, but three zodiac signs are cut out for this kind of courageous move.

The three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end on September 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being super smart, you sometimes wonder why you drive yourself crazy with things like old memories or unnecessary heartache. You've held on to one particular heartbreak for so long that it's now part of what defines you as a person, and when you start to think of it logically, as you will today, September 25, 2023, you will realize that that's insane!

You are holding on to heartbreak you aren't even attached to simply because it's become an unspoken lifestyle. Wow, this will jolt you. During the transit of Mercury trine Jupiter, you will see the bigger picture and realize that you've been a slave to your mind for way too long. You don't even care about that person anymore, so why do you keep their rotten memory around on earth? Answer: There IS no reason. Today is the day you finally let it go.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are tired of going back and forth in your mind, entertaining the same thoughts of whether or not this old memory of yours is worthwhile, as it's all about this one person you broke up with who is never coming back. It's as if you treat their memory as your badge of honor. If you can survive 'them,' you should get some kind of medal for your endurance. It's such a lie, Gemini, and it's starting to waste your life.

Yes, you broke up with someone and feel heartache over them … but time heals all wounds. During Mercury trine Jupiter on September 25, 2023, you will realize that this wound has been healed for a long time. It seems you keep it around just to have something to feel sorry about. Today changes all that. It's time to move on, and now you are finally ready.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What's the point of regret? You ask yourself this all the time because you have kept this one person's memory alive in your mind for so long that you tell yourself that you regret ever meeting them. But ... why? You got the experience of heartache from them, and that's worth something. What it taught you was to never look for heartache again.

During Mercury trine Jupiter on September 25, 2023, you will realize that you've been kidding yourself all this time. You got something essential from your experience of loving and losing this person, and perhaps that was what it was all about. It's time to move on now, Sagittarius.

There are new experiences; you no longer have to isolate yourself. Yes, you have high standards, but they don't have to make you bury your head in the ground. Let the healing take place; get out of your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.