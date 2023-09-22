3 Zodiac Signs Who May Experience Some Challenges On September 23, 2023

On this first day of Autumn, on this first day of Libra Sun season, if you find you cannot be happy with what you have, it's because you are looking for trouble. We are only human and do this sometimes. We go out of our way to see the dark side of everything.

We may be desperately unhappy about 'something' and being that it still hasn't been resolved, we get into that phase because we're unhappy. We must make other people unhappy ... or at least 'burdened' by our presence. Nobody wants to be the person who is shunned for simply being there, but on this day, September 23, 2023, we have the tricky transit of Moon square Mars, and with this aspect in place, we become our own worst enemy.

Three zodiac signs are still not at peace with themselves, and that doesn't mean peace won't arrive eventually. It does, however, mean that we don't feel comfortable in our skin when we have a transit such as Moon square Mars. Today, we'll see a lot of self-about and hyped-up self-criticism.

The reason we are annoying today is because we are annoyed with ourselves. We can't 'bring the light' because we aren't in the mood to acknowledge that light exists. What makes this day a rough one is that we are quite simply ... grumpy.

So what if we don't win the award for most popular today? We don't want the award. We don't want to be looked at. Look away, and we will cry with a dramatic flare. If we find some humor in our self-pitying state, the day may not be half bad.

That's the key for these three zodiac signs: don't take any of it too seriously. Laugh at yourself. Make fun of yourself, but whatever you do, don't believe the lies you tell yourself. Know the truth, and know that all things will pass.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have always had difficulty accepting yourself 'as is', and your history has taught you to question your every move. You fluctuate from thinking you are the ugliest human to walk the earth to some kind of supreme beauty. You polarize your perception of yourself, and during Moon square Mars, that perception is way out of whack.

On September 23, 2023, you will feel as though all the good moves you've made recently are for naught, and yet, you don't understand why you feel this way. You feel somewhat charged and ready for the Fall season, yet those old voices keep telling you you're not good enough. Self-worth is your main issue today, Aries, and while it's at the core of your 'secret life,' you know it's something you cannot give too much credit to. It's a hard day for you, but you know you'll get over it. You always do.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What starts as a purely positive feeling brought on by the hope and aspiration that comes along with the new Fall season rapidly morphs into a state of insecurity for you, Aquarius. This is simply because you feel shell-shocked by the previous events of the year.

You've had so much 'bad' luck this year that you're finding it hard to trust anything. Even though all you can see before you are good times and fun promises, you can't help but succumb to the darker parts of your mind.

Quite simply, you are filled with doubts on this day, September 23, 2023, because you are being heavily influenced by the transit of Moon square Mars, which has you aggressively attacking yourself. You won't let it go during this time because you associate bad luck with 'home.' Shake that feeling and move on. You are not the sum of your unfortunate experiences.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

All you wanted was to believe in yourself, and you know you'll get there, but on September 23, 2023, you might have a hard time with that. You've got the transit of Moon square Mars looming over you, making you feel like you don't belong.

You've been down this road before and while you make great efforts to feel more at home in your new body, you just can't shake the feeling that you're the 'odd man out' today and that everyone is privy to some kind of self-love knowledge that you just can't get with. You want to be at peace so badly, but every time you reach a certain plateau, you trigger the same response: you don't feel worthy.

Now, Pisces, you know in your heart that you are not only worthy but brilliant and magnetic ... trust that this will pass, and it will. We all have days like this; try not to beat yourself up over it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.