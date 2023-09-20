3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True On September 21, 2023

If today, September 21, 2023, will teach us anything, it's to not listen to the 'voices' in our head, meaning that this is the kind of day where we just don't stop. We overthink everything and drive ourselves up the wall because of it. Today brings us the transit of Moon square Mercury, and this is at the heart of all our worry and fear, and half of the things that float around in our heads are merely 'psychic garbage.'

What is psychic garbage? These accumulated 'extra thoughts' have no wear to go. In the same way that we accumulate trash throughout the day, we do the same thing with thoughts. Eventually, we had to take out the trash, and unfortunately, we waited a little too long on September 21, 2023.

During Moon square Mercury, three zodiac signs will find that their fears about love and life generally feel like they are all coming true. As it goes with the Law of Attraction, we are destined to manifest it if we believe it. Believing is seeing in the spiritual world, so if we fear love and romance, it's only natural to assume our fears are real. This also implies that we can turn this vehicle around and avoid manifesting unnecessary fear ... the question is whether or not we will catch ourselves in the act fast enough.

As Moon square Mercury is about speed as much as it's about overthinking, we may not catch ourselves fast enough to stop the fear from becoming a reality. What we can do is become aware of what we are doing, and while that might be a tall order for these three zodiac signs, it's still something we can head off at the bend. Do we have that option: sink or swim? Which one will you choose on this day, September 21, 2023?

Three zodiac signs whose fears about love come true on September 21, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Being stuck in your head is par for the course when you're a Cancer, and you know how damaging that can be because, well ... you are one. On this day, you'll resort to your old faithful ways, which will have you overthinking things to the point where all you want to do is remove yourself from the situation so you can sit and blob in front of a TV.

You don't want to think about certain 'realities' when it comes to your own love life, and during Moon square Mercury on September 21, 2023, you'll want to think of them even less ... however, that's when the thought train kicks in and doesn't let up. You will be obsessed with negative thinking today, and it all makes you feel as if it's real. Your love life isn't one-tenth as bad as you perceive, but you won't see it that way during the Moon square Mercury.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you happen to be craving peace, today's transit, Moon square Mercury, will not be a welcome addition to your life. You would always prefer it if you were well-liked and at peace with everyone in your life ... well, seriously, who wouldn't want it that way? However, on September 21, 2023, you will understand that the person you love doesn't feel the same way about you.

Whether this is true or not, you'll go around the whole day feeling weepy and paranoid, as if what you 'think' is what's happening... which it isn't. Today, you imagine all sorts of bad things about your romantic partner, and none is based on the truth. You'll drive yourself nuts today until your partner finally takes you in their arms and tells you to calm down and that it will all be OK.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There is something you don't want to face, and the idea that the person you have had a crush on for centuries does not feel the same way about you. You have avoided this truth for a while now, and it's starting to build up inside you, and during Moon square Mercury, that truth will come out.

The thoughts and fears inside your head have only worsened because you've been denying yourself the truth for a long time, and on September 21, 2023, you will no longer be able to keep the truth at bay. This day brings you the reality of what's happening: you are in the middle of an unrequited love affair. The person you love is not in love with you. It's a harsh truth, but you can finally see it. If you can see it, you can work with it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.