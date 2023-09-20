September 21, 2023 Horoscopes Are Slightly Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs

It's all about whether or not we are willing to risk it all on this day, September 21, 2023. Many of us will see that we're being handed a primo opportunity. While this change may give us exactly what we want, we still might not trust the circumstances to the point where we back out of this golden opportunity.

Lack of trust is big on this day, and this is because we are joined by the transit of Moon sextile Mars, which taps into that center of our brain where distrust awakens to its fullest. We see a good thing but are so accustomed to disappointment that we stop before we go and end up regretting our decision.

For three zodiac signs, the instinct to back off and distrust is big, and during Moon sextile Mars, it's almost as if it's a fight or flight kind of thing. We want something so bad we can taste it, and there it is, being handed to us ... and yet, we CAN'T grab it because our gut tells us that it will blow up in our faces if we so much as dare to trust it. This creates a condition that leaves us never knowing what will happen because we don't allow ourselves to discover these three zodiac signs.

Moon sextile Mars is relentless in so much as it's a tease. It shows us that all we have to do is trust in something, and voila! We can have it ... but it simultaneously stimulates all the distrust we've ever come to rely upon, and that's how we consistently blow our opportunities on this day, September 21, 2023. Who's to say we won't get what we want if only we could just lay aside our distrust? We may have to leave our comfort zones today for peace and happiness. Can we do that? We shall see. Here's how Moon sextile Mars affects these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Experience has shown you that nothing is reliable, and while you know that's a very negative attitude to take, at this point in your life, you'd rather go with the safest bet. You're not up for any more risk-taking, not just yet. On September 21, 2023, you will be working with the energy that comes off of Moon sextile Mars, which has you feeling like you truly are the only one who can make decisions for you. If those decisions come from a jaded standpoint, in your mind, that standpoint was forged in real-life experience.

You are more reluctant than you are brave on this day. You choose the well-trodden and safe path, as that is the only place you want to be. You realize you are being given an opportunity, but your gut tells you to hold back. This is how Moon sextile Mars works in your world on September 21, 2023.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Taking the safe way is something you are used to, as being a big risk-taker is not your style. Still, you are someone who does like to grab a golden opportunity when it's being handed to you, and on September 21, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you'll be offered something that you will find hard to resist. That is, of course, until your gut instinct shows you that all is not what it seems.

You feel that what you are being handed is false information and that there's something to all of it that isn't true. You don't feel safe with the information, so you reject it. You don't feel like you're 'blowing' an opportunity, just passing it by. Experience has shown you that trusting your gut is always a good thing. And during Moon sextile Mars, you may seem paranoid, but to you, paranoia is the red flag you need right now.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If denying the opportunity you'll be given today, September 21, 2023, means that you'll feel regret later, then so be it. You are not about to go against your gut feeling. During Moon sextile Mars, you'll feel that you are willing to risk NOT taking the risk, even if it ends up with you feeling like you should have. You've seen disappointment before, and in your mind, you've lived to tell, so if you 'blow' this grand opportunity right now, you'll live through that, too.

You aren't intimidated by the idea of not getting something very special, and even though you really and truly do WANT this opportunity, your intuition says, 'No, don't do it.' That's good enough for you, and while you may feel down about following your gut on this one, at least you stuck with your principles and ideals. You did it your way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.