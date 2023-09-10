Love Horoscope For September 11, 2023, During Saturn Retrograde

Today's love horoscope for September 11, 2023 features the effects of Saturn retrograde on relationships. Saturn has a tendency to be associated with breakups or people deciding to recommit with extra determination in love.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 11, 2023:

Aries

You don't always say it aloud, but you have dreams about what you want your love life to be. With Saturn retrograde in your sector of visions, it's time to revisit those old ideologies for love, even if it seems like it will never happen during this world of dating and low level commitments in romance.

For starters, you'll want to set strong goals for yourself, and once this is in place, aim to foster deep, intimate connections with people you want to get to know. Pay attention to the spiritual side of your life; it's your inner voice that help you to see if you're on the right path in love or if a relationship you are in is wrong for you long-term.

Taurus

There's healing for you to do, and with Chiron in Aries, your past may come up today for the purpose of bringing new clarity into your relationships.

Knowing yourself better can help you to express more compassion toward the people you care for. This will be so helpful for your love life, too because when you show you can be vulnerable, you open the door to others bringing the same back to you.

Gemini

You're such a natural communicator, but sometimes what has worked for you with others does not with your partner. You can hope for them to change. But maybe it would be easier and better for you to try a new approach in conversations.

You can tap into that intuitive side of you when Saturn is retrograde in Pisces. Your introspective side is an asset to your partnership. As you work on yourself, you also help your partner to share more transparently with you.

Cancer

You're a loving and trusting zodiac sign, so when Saturn, the planet of time encourages you to review and revise your beliefs it's time to look at yourself for change. It can be so easy to point the finger at your partner when you are hoping things will get better, but today you are in a strong position to do something unique that can improve your love life almost immediately. Believe in yourself and your choices.

Leo

Sometimes you have to pull back from your relationship to truly understand what you have, and what you don't. Saturn is a stern teacher, and when it is revising things in your sector of shared resources and secrets it can prompt a sense of stinginess in your heart. You may not feel as loving as you ordinarily are today. A part of you may resent having to give. But when you feel the need to pull back a bit, ask yourself why that is the case? There is a lesson to be learned here.

Virgo

Sometimes a breakup is what you needed for your relationship to come to a new level. You may have felt that this was the hardest decision you ever had to make, but your ex could not see what was going on inside of themselves with you in the way. Today, you may realize that you could be getting back together, as they are doing the work and letting you know they miss you. It's a good sign, but don't give in so easily as you have things you also need to do in your life to heal your heart.

Libra

Relationships thrive in the predictable, and when Venus was retrograde love felt like it was a bit less in control, but now you have a chance to bring things back into order again. Saturn retrograde in your routines sector helps you to find a new way of doing things with your partner. Perhaps you can divide and conquer chores. You can take turns doing dinner or making date-night plans. Today's a good day for talking about what will work and what won't, and coming up with a schedule you can both agree on.

Scorpio

Romance can be serious at times, and during Saturn retrograde in Pisces, it's time to make a partnership official or decide to say goodbye. You don't want to fall into a situationship if you are looking to enter a serious long-term committed relationship. It's important to honor your values; even if it's hard to let go of someone you love right now. In the long run, standing your ground and picking wisely will keep your heart safe from harm.

Sagittarius

It takes work to build and start a family, and you've been thinking about what you want to have now more than before. Saturn retrograde brings a seriousness to your love life. Today, it's good to think about the future, including what timeline you want to keep to hit goals like having children, buying a home or saving for retirement.

Capricorn

When you speak, people listen, and that's because you choose your words carefully and wisely. Today is perfect for a serious conversation. Talk about what you desire on a personal level and how you dream a relationship should be. Use this time to ask important questions, and don't be afraid to share your dealbreakers. They matter.

Aquarius

You are a sharp minded person who knows that the economy does not seem to be getting better any time this week, so you have to plan for the future. You are ready to build a secure financial situation with your partner, and that means working on similar goals and being on the same page. Today, with Saturn retrograde in your money sector, it's time to look at your expenses and set a family budget. It's a smart place to start.

Pisces

You often live in the moment and not worry too much about what tomorrow will bring. But Saturn retrograde in your sign is teaching you to respect maturity when it comes to love. You know you need to make decisions that are important, and they can't wait for another time. Today, it's time to grow up and be less focused on the moment and look at the future. You can do this, Pisces, even if it feels hard.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.