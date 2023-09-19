September 20, 2023 Horoscopes Are Slightly Intense For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

September 20, 2023 brings us the transit of Moon sextile Pluto, and while this can be an exceedingly good and positive aspect, it can also drive us a little crazy in so much as this is the transit that inspires transformation — and the frustration that comes with not being able to implement that transformation as soon as we recognize its need.

We are passionate about momentum during Moon sextile Pluto, and for three zodiac signs, while we know we're on a positive track, we feel as though we can't get there fast enough. So, today we are at odds with our passion; we have the drive, but not the means. It's a rough day only because our 'eyes are bigger than our mouths' as they say when we order too much on the menu.

During Moon sextile Pluto, three zodiac signs will be filled with ambition, and while that will feel good and hopeful to us, we may also have to bite the bullet to a degree in order to pace ourselves, because we are so 'hungry' on this day, September 20, 2023, that we also become quite impatient and intolerant with our surroundings. Typical of Pluto energy is the idea that we want more than we can have.

This energy works well in terms of starting up a major change in our lives, but that doesn't necessarily mean that life has caught up to our mental state; we are thinking in advanced ways during Moon sextile Pluto, and that's what's going to show us exactly how limited we really are.

So, today, September 20, 2023, shows us that we need to pace ourselves and prepare accordingly. Because we believe in ourselves, during Moon sextile Pluto, we tend to think we are invincible, which we are not.

These three zodiac signs will 'go too fast' and possibly end up in trouble because of that reckless speed. We need to get a grip today; everything we want can happen. We just have to know that it's not ALL happening on this particular day. That's all.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Moon sextile Pluto is the wind beneath your wings on this day, September 20, 2023, and while that may sound nice and positive, you still need direction and that's what you lack during this time. So, you've got the motivation and you have the nerve; what you don't feel confident about during Moon sextile Pluto, is the exact place you want to put that intention.

This doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, Gemini; this may be a time for you to pull back and get into some deep thinking about what your next move needs to be. OK, so you recognize that you are strong and capable and that's a beautiful thing; now, you have to figure out where you want to place this magnificent energy of yours. Don't take too long, though, as it will dissipate. You need to focus now and figure it all out. You've got the positive energy, don't wait for it to turn into stagnation.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

These last few days of Virgo season are starting to get on your nerves, as you feel there's a vibe in the air that is holding you back. You have been getting into that thing where you blame others for your misfortune, and you know you're wrong in doing so, and now that you've got Moon sextile Pluto upon you, on September 20, 2023, you feel very charged up about changing your life.

This is great and very healthy for you, but if things don't immediately change, don't take it out on others or blame them for your inability to get things done super fast. This is all on you, and you know it. So pace yourself and get real with the changes you know are there for you to walk into. You are the boss of your own life, Libra. It's not Virgo and it's not Pluto that rules you; it's YOU who rules you, so take responsibility and work with nature, not against it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Frustration has been your constant companion for too long, and it's come to the point where you don't even know what it is that you are frustrated about. During Moon sextile Pluto on September 20, 2023, you will know that this one is up to you and that all of this wild and crazy change that you crave really needs to be fine-tuned and put into something real.

You speak of needing change, and yet, you don't nail it down; it's way too vague and if it's that vast and unnameable, then you'll get nowhere. You are tired of not knowing which direction to take because you know you've got this reservoir of positive energy stored up in you. You know you have to put it towards something good. So, rather than get yourself so frustrated that you can't think, take a step back during Moon sextile Pluto, and figure out what your next move will be ... realistically. Don't torture yourself anymore. Hone in on what you really want and make it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.