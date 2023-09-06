Every Single Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 7, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for September 7, 2023, brings to light the influences of the final stages of the Last Quarter of a Moon in Gemini and a Sun in Virgo.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, September 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aries, you always look forward to the next new horizon, and today is no different. You can explore a different path, and it's a refreshing fresh start. Today, you get to rewrite your future. Remember, each choice you make is a step toward or away from your goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

This card is about love and relationships, Taurus. The Lovers tarot implies that you think the grass is greener on the other side. It's important to judge each situation for what it is. It's easy to believe another option might be better from a distance. Be happy where you are or break up. It's not an easy choice, but being indecisive isn't any better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Love can be war; today, you're willing to fight for what you want. Your curious nature comes in handy today. Rather than assume you know what is wrong with your mate, you'll ask questions and stubbornly stick around for things to improve. Relationships are work; you're willing to do your partner and then some. For love!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You're intuitive by nature and sense when things aren't right. Today, your instincts help you to unlock a mystery in your life. The doors of wisdom open and, like a floodgate, provide you with the knowledge you need. If you've felt left in the dark or felt as though your life has taken a turn down a dark path, don't worry. The High Priestess indicates that your nurturing energy will be unlocked to help you sort things out to bring light and hope into this current situation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You are smart enough to know that life is forever changing, and today, a U-turn moves you in a direction you didn't anticipate. It's one thing to follow the flow of circumstances, but if you feel like you're on the wrong path, you can make a different choice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

It's tough to believe in fate, isn't it, Virgo? When you have thought you knew what the universe was doing but realized you were wrong. Experience is a wild teacher, as it helps you to gain discernment. You discover your purpose with each journey. A change of luck or fate can feel confusing but believe that you're exactly where you are meant to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're always socially involved in some way. You spend time with family and friends and make people feel special everywhere you go. Today, you need to recharge your batteries, and that's what the Hermit tarot card insinuates. It's time to reflect. Spend a little bit of time on your own and let yourself hear your thoughts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You want things in life, Scorpio; everyone does. You may experience the green eye of envy today, and it can cause you to feel tempted or bitter that you don't have what you think you have earned. Today, you may be prone to obsessing about a goal, and it may be hard to resist working too hard or being overly ambitious. Try not to become exploited to get to things. Contentment is freedom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're so strong-willed, Sagittarius, so when it comes to the Chariot tarot card that foreshadows hardship in the day, you are here for it. You're unwilling to stop doing things because it's the easy way out. Today, you're determined. You may complain a bit, but no matter what you're going through, you will persevere.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are a hard-working zodiac sign, and you see it differently when it comes to manifesting what you want. You believe in earning the things that come your way. So today, you're rolling up your sleeves and battling your inner demons. You're here to impact the world, and you just by being you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You're a visionary. When you see into the future, you can feel in your soul whether or not an idea can come to fruition. Today, you may envision your life as a new parent or adding to your family. The Empress can be a positive sign that your fertility has improved and you're chances of getting pregnancy are high. If you're not hoping to conceive, be sure to take any precautions you need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

At times, your kindness towards others may be perceived as a flaw. So this card reminds you to think of yourself when needed. Why let others dictate your life? You may be caught in a cycle of people-pleasing and not realize how much of your own life is being lost. Today, consider what boundaries you need to put into place so that you're about to be all you can be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.