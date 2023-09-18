The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On September 19, 2023

Now and then, we tend to suffer from the conflict of mind versus body. We wonder why our bodies betray us, especially when we are certain we can handle certain physical things. While today isn't about 'not being able to handle physical things,' it does bring up the idea that we cannot always manifest what is in our minds.

We see things very clearly today. We know what we want and have enormous hopes of realizing what's in our heads, but we can't. We feel we are stopped short because there's some kind of disconnect between our needs and the universe's response to those needs.

During Sun opposite Neptune, three zodiac signs will be at odds with themselves. We have always believed that we could do this, that, or the other thing and we believe in 'belief' itself. If we believe it, we can make it so.

Yet, reality doesn't seem to want to work with us. This is something that both frustrates and confounds us. Why, if we put in such great effort and with such fierce determination and intention, are we unable to 'make thought into flesh'?

Today is September 19, 2023, and what's holding us back is the transit of the Sun opposite Neptune. This is a harsh day for realizing our limitations. We'd love to believe that we are superheroes capable of creating our own miraculous little lives, and when all we ask for is a little help from the universe, we expect the highest results.

But, life, being the way it is, just does its thing. This is why it's best to detach from the idea of results as soon as we become too attached to expectations. Sun opposite Neptune does a little butt-kicking for three zodiac signs on September 19, 2023.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on September 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

On September 19, 2023, you refuse to believe you have limitations. You feel you've been doing all the right things for so long that you simply don't understand why the universe isn't backing you up here. During the transit of Sun opposite Neptune, you'll feel as though you are being slighted, as if you've been personally selected by the universe for disrespect.

While this may seem a little self-pitying, you will become angry as the day goes on because you feel like you sold yourself a rotten bag of goods. What you're looking for is clarity. You've made so many moves lately based on confusion, and now, during Sun opposite Neptune, you are starting to see the error of your ways and it hurts you. You will rise above this, Aries. Just take it easy on yourself ... for once.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As if you needed another day to feel rough around the edges, right? Well, on September 19, 2023, you'll experience one of the reasons these days have been so hard on you: you expected otherwise. You're being humbled, Taurus, as that is what Sun opposite Neptune tends to do to the greatest of dreamers. You feel like you've never asked for more than your share, yet your desires have not been fulfilled.

This may be when you start to work with your reality rather than the fantasy you have in your head. You are incredibly smart and patient, too, but September 19, 2023, shows you it's time to rethink this. Adapt to change and stop bucking the system. All will work out just fine.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If only life could work out how you want it to, maybe what you want out of life is not something that's been cut out for you in the stars. On September 19, 2023, you'll see that you've been going at it all the wrong way. Yes, your intentions are beautiful; you are indeed a beautiful person, but you are not working with the reality around you, and that's a harsh awakening.

During the transit of Sun opposite Neptune, you must understand how you've been going after your dreams. It takes take to make some adjustments; on this day, you'll get that you haven't lost the game. It's just about adapting to the reality you have at hand rather than believing you can change something that simply cannot be changed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.