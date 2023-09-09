3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 10, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on September 10, 2023. First, here are the messages of the day for everyone. Take your plans out of the closet and assess them with some salt. Are you leaving space for the universe to work its magic?

Or are the details so well-thought-out that even a tiny unforeseen change would upset your constitution and lead to endless weeks of procrastination and mourning? Now's the time to be adventurous with your plans and leave room for changing times and circumstances.

Jupiter Retrograde trine Sun in Virgo is the main astrological energy today. Since all the outer planets are retrograde, too, at this time, it's never been a better time to focus on the details. When you leave space for the universe to work its magic, ensure you do your part. After all, how can you incubate something and bring it to fruition if you haven't even hunted down the thing to incubate yet?

If you feel called to, today is also a good day to look at your past, especially your childhood. What are your fondest memories from when you were young? Which experiences do you hate with everything in your heart? Which foolish mistake would you change, and why? These are some good questions to get you started. You can always supplement your musings with journal prompts to go even deeper. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 10, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 10, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A journey of some kind is in store for you today, Aquarius. For some, this refers to a long vacation you have eagerly awaited. Nothing can dampen your spirits at this time. Let the world amaze you! For others, this experience will feel like a treasure hunt, with the universe directing you from one spot or person to another throughout the day and maybe even the following week.

Saturn trine Ceres will have a big influence on you today. What lessons have you learned from your grandparents and other elderly elders? Some things in life do not translate well in the "age equals experience" category, but others do. Make sure you aren't throwing the baby out with the bathwater. If you feel called to, create a chain of pennant flags for your bedroom today that hold your wishes for the future and snippets of your dreams on them. Then, hang the flags where they can flutter easily in the wind or under the fan. The more creative you are with your flags, the more power you will infuse into this manifestation ritual.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you can choose to do whatever you please today. The universe has your back. If you are looking for love and interacting with someone who ticks all the boxes for you, fate is here to do your bidding and bring you a positive resolution. Just make sure to be future-focused as you follow through with your plans. Short-term focus will trip you up at this time.

Neptune, opposite Sun, is your main astrological anchor today. Sometimes, to unscramble a tricky situation, one needs good leverage. These two are here to show you that delusions are not delusions in the realm of art and fantasy, and joining the lessons of the Sun in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces can help one become a Leonardo da Vinci.

A good self-care session is also highlighted for you today. You choose to indulge in this by visiting a spa, getting a haircut or anything else that fills your heart with joy. Jumping in a ball pit and making snow angels count, too. Don't restrict your inner child!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the energy today is excellent for your love life. If you are single, you can utilize this energy for a love manifestation ritual with roses and candles. If you are in a relationship, go outside and have fun with your partner! A trip to the amusement park, a treat at a local restaurant or even a walk in the park are indicated here. Do what feels right to you and your partner.

Pluto opposite Moon is working in your favor today. So, if you suddenly feel like going into introvert mode, don't stop yourself. Pesky emotions are not pesky at all when flowing against the current of your emotions, which can lead to catastrophic consequences. Everyone needs a downtime. This is yours.

Today is also a good day for a gratitude ritual. You don't need any elaborate paraphernalia for this. All you need is some quiet time near the end of the day to sit in peace, close your eyes and think of five big things you are grateful for in your life (and five small things). Don't categorize anything as cliched or redundant for this activity. We fail to appreciate the air we breathe until it disappears.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.