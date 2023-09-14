3 Zodiac Signs Are Emotionally Sensitive On September 15, 2023

With Mercury going direct on September 15, 2023, we may feel a little freer with our communications, which is, of course, a good thing until it becomes a little unhinged as it might for three zodiac signs today.

That's because we have several other aspects at play, one of them is a communication troublemaker. We're looking at you, Moon opposite Neptune, and while we're all rejoicing over the idea that Mercury is no longer in retrograde, it seems this other transit here wants some attention.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, we tend to become a little 'too' sensitive. And yes, there is such a thing as being too sensitive, or rather ... irrationally so.

While it's always good to be sensitive to people's feelings or to state what makes us feel comfortable, today may just be one of those days where these three zodiac signs take the notion of 'being sensitive' too far.

If we push it, we may end up isolating ourselves, as nobody will want to take the chance of rubbing us the wrong way due to, you know ... how 'sensitive' we are.

The idea of grabbing attention for being highly sensitive takes this over the top today. It's as if we who feel this way on this day, during the Moon opposite Neptune, come off as too needy and fragile.

We may even be resented for being so precious, and unfortunately, we don't get off our cloud that easily during this transit. Today is the day we demand that everything stops so that we can remain 'unsullied.' We are too 'dear' today, and these three zodiac signs show a side of ourselves that no one wants to see.

Three zodiac signs are emotionally sensitive on September 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel charged up and completely energized on this day, September 15, 2023, and it is on this day that you may end up pushing your agenda a little too hard. When confronted on this, you may find that you are too defensive and feel this dire need to defend your turf, as if it's being attacked. You mean well during the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, but you take things too seriously.

When someone in your life dares to call you out on this, you react to them in a way that is unnecessary and possibly even hurtful to them. You do NOT want to be seen as wrong or even questionable today. Moon opposite Neptune has you defending your territory even when no one attacks it. You have your self-doubts and project them onto others, making them your imagined enemies.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

We get it; you feel sensitive today, and with the Moon opposite Neptune, it's as if you haven't quite figured out how to communicate this. You might be perfectly right in how you feel, and you may have some very definite reasons, but on September 15, 2023, you will come off as a delicate flower, and this might not exactly be what people need right now, as they, too, are going through their own thing.

It's one thing to need some time off, but it's a whole other thing to demand that everyone stops what they are doing so that they can tread lightly when in your presence. Today's transit of Moon opposite Neptune brings that out in you, Cancer, and while you might not be able to help it, it can put people off. Sure, you're allowed your downtime and your 'moments,' but on this day, be careful that you don't expect others to drop what they are doing so that your sensitivity can rule the day.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you feel slightly more sensitive than even YOU can handle on September 15, 2023, you may recognize a few valuable lessons here. During the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, you'll see that one of the reasons you DO feel as hyper-sensitive as you do is because you haven't learned to cut people off or draw boundaries between yourself and them.

It's not so much that others will take advantage of you today, but more like you not knowing when to say NO to them. A territorial aspect comes with the Moon opposite Neptune, making you feel like you don't have your own private space. That's your lesson: demand your space and let people know your borders. Your space is not a free-for-all. Learn this, and you will feel much better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.