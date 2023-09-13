The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer Emotional Detachment On September 14, 2023

In the same way that the New Moon holds a space in the sky that shows us nothing but blackness, so, too, is the feeling we have when it comes to trusting others on this day. During the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023, we do not feel that anybody is beyond reproach.

We are reacting directly to the New Moon, and all we can ascertain is that right now, nobody deserves our trust in them. We aren't mean about it, and we don't offer this knowledge. We keep our emotional detachment to ourselves, and we do with it what we will.

For three zodiac signs, this means that we are using our inner barometer. We trust our gut today, and what we are picking up on is that right now, it's best to pull back and stick with our judgment. It's not that we've been slammed by untrustworthy people, but our intuition is ringing like crazy.

So, during the New Moon in Virgo this September, our feelings tell us to stick to our safe place and to trust nobody. Call us crazy or paranoid; it matters not. We will do what we feel is necessary, and if we don't want to trust another person on this day, then that's what we feel is the safest move.

To trust another person is something that most people would agree is a thing that needs to be earned. People are just animals, after all, and they tend to drop down to their base level over the silliest things, making them untrustworthy.

The reality is that for the three zodiac signs that choose emotional detachment, the culprit of this decision was unwanted drama, stress and hurtful love. The wrong type of love made us feel like we couldn't trust anyone, and on September 14, during the New Moon in Virgo, we will go with our gut feeling. C'est la vie.

Three zodiac signs who choose emotional detachment during the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Trust, yeah ... no. Not today. You have done your time in 'trust world,' and you're just not feeling it during the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023. You've been warned by friends in the past that you are way too trustworthy, and on this day, you recognize that they were right.

You have placed your life in the hands of people who have completely lied to you. You've been led into disastrous conditions — all because you wanted to trust them so badly.

You are a social creature who enjoys the idea of friendship and fun, but in your desire to create situations that bring you pleasure, you have run into many undesirable characters. The New Moon brings out your defense mechanism; you want nothing to do with anyone today, simply so that you can be at peace.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You aren't really sure if you ever trust anyone, and during the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023, you feel like you're just about all tapped out when it comes to trust. You'd rather just spend the day on your own, and that's exactly what you will do.

The New Moon energy has you wondering if you can ever trust another person again, as you don't place as much power on this as other people seem to do.

People have told you that you have to trust others and that you can't go through your life with such an attitude, but that no-trust policy of yours seems to be working out just fine for you.

In fact, you're OK with not trusting anyone. You trust yourself — and that's all that matters to you during the New Moon in Virgo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The visual lack of a Moon today represents your lack of trust toward others, and it's very real for you during the New Moon in Virgo on September 14, 2023. You aren't about to suddenly open your heart to anyone.

Sure, you'll be there for people, and yes, you will do your best to be a good friend, parent, child, lover, worker, whatever, but trust? Why? That's only gotten you into hot water.

Right now, during this particular New Moon, you just aren't into believing. You don't feel you need to trust to function properly.

You may have even built your life on a lack of trust, and on this day, September 14, 2023, you won't see any reason to start.

That would not be like you; you will make do with what you have, and trusting other people doesn't necessarily have to be a part of that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.