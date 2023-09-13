3 Zodiac Signs Work Hard For Their Success On September 14, 2023

What we're looking at today, September 14, 2023, is how the transit, Moon trine Jupiter, influences us and has us looking at ourselves for answers. This transit helps us to think, but we all know that too much thinking can unearth questions that we don't want to know the answers to, and that's about the gist of it for today.

We're going to want to work things out, but that implies that something there needs to be worked out. We may not have realized it before today, but on this day, we get it, and that means we need to pay attention to the details.

Now, for three zodiac signs, this could mean progress, and we can only hope that that's where all of this Moon trine Jupiter energy is leading. This is a very positive transition, but it's the kind of aspect that takes a lot of honesty to cope with.

We don't just figure things out today; we figure them out and then realize we can DO something about them. This could relate to our family life, our health, our romances including our work. Today is rough only in so much as this is the day we realize we can act; sitting back and 'noticing' won't do much for us.

And so, during the Moon trine Jupiter transit of September 14, 2023, we can either take it as a positive sign or retreat into fear and do nothing. What we know today is this: something in our lives needs attention, and if we don't give it that attention, we will suffer. If we do, however, decide to 'person up' and make good on what needs change, then we will reap the benefits of success. These three zodiac signs are ready to take the challenge.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

September 14, 2023, brings you a set of circumstances that appeal to you as you like the idea of change and want to be a part of something new. During Moon trine Jupiter, you will feel very eager to prove that you are the right person to accomplish the task you see before you, and while you most definitely are talented and creative, today may have you second-guessing yourself for the first time in a long while.

It seems that while you totally do believe in yourself, you have these triggers that set you back, and it will be on this day that those triggers get set off. This is what you'll be dealing with today as you go through the motions of being successful. There's something about Moon trine Jupiter that makes you think you aren't living up to your full potential. This will pass.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What comes up for you today, September 14, 2023, is the idea that perhaps you didn't think things through when it comes to whatever you did that got you to where you are right now. This means that you feel the pangs of regret on this day, and the transit of Moon trine Jupiter makes you feel as though you should have been better to yourself.

You feel you made a mistake that took a wrong turn in your life and landed you where you are today, but you are also unsure if this is where you want to be. You may feel confused or even self-doubting during this transit. And while Moon trine Jupiter is generally a very good transit, it tends to make you think too hard, and that's when the self-doubt comes in. Remember that no matter what, you are bigger than any of your problems.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Due to a personal setback, you feel like you're looking at a long road ahead, and during the transit of Moon trine Jupiter, you may feel a little anxious about the timing of things in your life. You know that you're doing well and that things are going according to your plans, but the setbacks that have happened are due to people you can't just 'get rid of.'

On September 14, 2023, you will realize that there's only one real problem in your life, and it's ... a person. This person gives you anxiety, and it is what you would call the center of all your troubles. You can't escape them either, which causes a predicament.

However, you can accept them and move forward despite what you believe they bring to your world. Try to use Moon trine Jupiter energy to advance yourself rather than to dwell on what stinks in your life at present. Be the optimistic Sagittarius we all know you can be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.