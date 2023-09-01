The Love Horoscope For September 2 For Each Zodiac Sign At The Peak Of Retrograde Season

Your love horoscope for September 2, is here during the peak of our 2023 rx season. Here's advice for your relationships, love life and more.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 02, 2023:

Aries

You almost went too far, Aries. Today's Venus retrograde reminds you that passion isn't always the sweet delight that you think it is. Mercury retrograde may have you thinking something is perfect for you to go for ... but today sensibility wins. You spared yourself the sad tears. Today, cry happy ones for being one smart person!

Taurus

Today is all about family, Taurus. You know how important it is that everyone feels loved and accepted, but sometimes that's hard to do. During Venus and Mercury retrograde, you can undo some of the hardships you and your loved ones have been through due to busy schedules and lack of planning. Take time to enjoy each other's company. Make it special.

Gemini

Write your feelings down, Gemini. It can seem contrary to what you're used to doing when it comes to love, but speaking is secondary to putting thoughts into words on paper. Today write a love note or send a card. A simple message is all it takes to get your point across. Plus your person can read what you send over and over again as a reminder of your love.

Cancer

You can't go back to the past, and do you really want to? Today's retrograde season brings up a lot of questions, and you may feel like you have more than you care to ask. When it comes to love, be a seeker of the truth, Cancer. You may think you want to go back to the past to experience the happiness you once shared in love. But the truth is that you're a different person. Once you realize this, everything else starts to fall into the right place as it is meant to be.

Leo

You live and learn from love today, Leo. You have an opportunity to embrace your own inner change. It's good to date yourself from time-to-time. Take yourself out to a movie or go on a solo dinner date. Buy yourself the things you want to own. Give yourself the gentle love and attention you want from someone else. Once you know how to treat yourself, you'll expect nothing less from others.

Virgo

The past is a teacher, Virgo. Today. you learn a lot from your history and love life. There's no reason to feel upset that you failed to see things back when you were younger. You may not be able to recapture those years, but you can accelerate your happiness in love by focusing on what you have now.

Libra

Today's love horoscope brings together romance and friendship. Libra, you may be falling in love with someone who encompasses all the traits you've ever wanted to have in a person. You may feel like you've entered a new universe in disbelief that things could be so wonderful. Today be open to the possibilities. You may not expect miracles to happen, but this weekend, could be when your time has come.

Scorpio

You don't have to work for love, but you do need to earn respect sometimes. When you discover someone you're looking to know has been hurt in the past, it can take time for their guards to go down. Today is all about understanding how mutual respect works. You may not feel patient all of the time, but the waiting can be so worth it.

Sagittarius

Today's all about learning what love is from all angles. You get to decide how to define the way your relationship works, Sagittarius. if you want to be open and honest and say everything you feel, that's perfectly fine. You may find it best to distinguish up front what your needs are in a new budding romance so you can be certain they are on the same page as you.

Capricorn

Today's about sharing love and giving of yourself without holding back. Today's retrograde season helps you to address your fears of failure when it comes to relationships and developing a close-knit bond with your partner. You have a lot of things that you've experienced and want to unlearn. Give yourself a chance to do this with someone who is willing to grow with you in a way others had not.

Aquarius

Today's retrograde season brings a few things in your love life to a close. You have had to discover that love can fall short when you least expect it. A breakup can be fresh and still feel painful, but as you embrace the healing process you learn to be strong and resilient. This type of growth can be bittersweet. Don't resist it.

Pisces

Today brings your routine sector into focus, Pisces. As you embrace the lessons of retrograde season you learn that the habits you have now impact you and your partnership later. Choose to live and to be the type of person you want your partner to fall in love with. Don't change for someone ... change for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.