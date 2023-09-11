3 Zodiac Signs Who May Fall Out Of Love On September 12, 2023

During Moon square Uranus on September 12, 2023, many of us will consider something that's only hinted at as being true, and that is the idea of falling out of love with the person we are with. It did occur to us recently that we just aren't feeling it anymore, but as we tend to do with feelings like this, we stuff them away, thinking that things will change.

That's where Moon square Uranus comes in and disturbs the order; this transit takes what we think and brings it to the forefront of our minds. We don't kid ourselves during this transit, because...we can't. Moon square Uranus reveals truths about our own nature that we can't deny, and sooner or later those truths will become actions.

For three zodiac signs, the idea of falling out of love with our partners may not be that cataclysmic; we knew it was coming, and yet, we really didn't want to entertain that idea because of all it entails. Still, when you fall out of love, you fall OUT of love, and rarely do we fall back INTO love. Whether this is just a matter of 'what happens' to people after a while, or it's a direct reaction to some 'big thing' that occurred recently, what's known during Moon square Uranus, is that three zodiac signs will no longer feel the pangs of heated, passionate, infatuated love. So be it, it happens, right?

What happens AFTER we fall out of love is where this story begins, and that's what we'll have to figure out over the next few days. Will we stay with them anyway? Will we 'have that talk' and end up breaking up? None of this is known just yet. What is known is that during Moon square Uranus on September 12, 2023, these three zodiac signs will recognize that they are no longer in love with their partners.

Three zodiac signs fall out of love on September 12, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, it happened. And now that you recognize what 'it' is, you can't deny it any longer. Today, September 12, 2023, is the day you admit to yourself that you are no longer in love with your romantic partner. That may not be all that bad, as many people fall out of love with their partners and still continue to have healthy, working relationships with them for years to come.

Will you be 'that' kind of couple, though? Hmm. That's the thing with you; you really like your passion and when that passion goes down the tubes — as it has — you may not be the right candidate for continuing on with this relationship. During Moon square Uranus, you won't be able to convince yourself that there's anything here that's worth fighting for but Scorpio, there is. Look closer. Try harder.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today gives you the feeling of wanting to give up on your romance. You just don't feel the way you did when you first met this person, and it's starting to get on your nerves. However, look at that: it's not THEY who are getting on your nerves, it's that you are no longer in love with them, and THAT'S what's making you feel uptight. They really didn't do anything to merit the change in you, and this is what Moon square Uranus is going to have you grappling with.

Perhaps you idealized this person and figured that they'd stay magical and mysterious for a lifetime, but it just doesn't seem to work that way, Capricorn, and now you find yourself stuck with a real live human being, warts and all. Can you deal with this, or will you end it, simply because this person hasn't lived up to your expectations? That's what September 12, 2023, is all about for you.



3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What really surprises you about today is that you always thought that if one of the two of you were to fall out of love with each other first, it would definitely be them, and then on September 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you realize that ... uh oh, it's you. And not only is it you, but you are really losing it fast on this person.

Wow, that is now what you expected and yet, you can't fight fate; this is not what you want anymore. You are no longer in love with the person you thought was your FOREVER PERSON. Oh no, it's not going to end up that way, and you know it. Whatever made you snap is irrevocable; you've already crossed over to the other side and you do not see yourself as returning. It happened. Like it or not, it happened; you are no longer in love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.