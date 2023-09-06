3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Have The Most Beautiful Horoscopes On September 7, 2023

It's a beautiful day for three zodiac signs on September 7, 2023. No matter what zodiac sign you are, today, speak with confidence, and you will grow your confidence. Fake it until you make it, right? Until one day, you realize how excellent you are! Which aspect of yourself do you fear? What are your insecurities? Today is about personal growth, so ask yourself smart questions and make space for who you want to be.

Sun conjunct Mercury retrograde is the main astrological energy today. Most of us will feel indolent, easy-going, and relaxed as the day progresses. But somehow, all our chores will still get done. It will feel as if they are not chores at all.

Also, if you are tired of a particular relationship, today's a good day to ask yourself why you continue to tolerate it. This is especially true if you feel that this person holds you back, isn't interested in growing up, or cares more about making people pity them. Some of you may be in a romantic relationship that needs a serious reevaluation or a change in the status quo. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 7, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 7, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Important decisions and good advice are in store for you today, Sagittarius. If you have been oscillating between one option and another, maybe even in romance, now's the time to put your foot down and really ask yourself what you truly want. You may not like the answers you dig up, but they will help you move in the direction that feels right within your soul. Some of you may even have an epiphany while in the company of your siblings or friends today.

Mars in Libra and Jupiter in Taurus are the main astrological anchors for today. Do what feels right to you, but do it with pride and a focus on the future. If you are half-hearted about something, ask yourself if you are being forced to comply and don't want to do it.

Today is also a good day to give your creativity wings. So if you have a hobby that you enjoy doing on the side, make some time in the evening for the same. You may even find yourself more inspired than usual. Heck! Some of you may find yourself in the company of a new muse.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Where to spend and where to save, these are the questions of the day for you, Aquarius. You are being called to take a closer look at your spending habits and ask yourself if you are prioritizing things or people who don't deserve that priority. After all, if you must spend on something, shouldn't it be something that adds true value to your life in some way? Even a piece of art is not a wasteful purchase if it brings true joy and eases your heart.

Sun in Virgo and Mercury retrograde are in your corner today. Not everyone who disagrees with you is necessarily on the opposing team. Sometimes, they may want you to succeed and your idea to thrive but feel pitfalls are waiting to happen or problems that shouldn't be overlooked in haste.

The color gold is lucky for you today. You can incorporate this into your outfit, maybe even in your makeup. Watches, jewelry, and shoes are especially good for this. But if you are not ostentatious, place a vase on your desk with soft gold highlights or flecks of gold glitter or paint. Then, fill it with water as a symbol of luck and patience.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will be a calm and relaxing day for you, Cancer. You get to choose what the day will look like. And if you feel called to pursue only the pleasures, so be it. There's no need to constantly beat yourself up about being productive. A little rest can help you do ten times better a few days later.

Vesta in Gemini is slowly inching towards Cancer now. So even if it's in your blind spot, you will feel its energy through acts of devotion and people who come to your aid without asking for anything in return. Sometimes, great friendships are birthed by simple acts of kindness.

Also, socializing with friends is indicated for you today. But make sure you don't waste your time or squander this good energy on people who just pretend to be friends and secretly delight in poking fun at you. Frenemies are not fashionable. Let's make it a trend, shall we? Apart from this, a solid eight or ten hours of sleep will recharge your batteries like none other.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.