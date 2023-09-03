The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On September 4, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on September 4, 2023. Sun in Virgo opposite Saturn Retrograde in Pisces is the main astrological energy of the day. What these two planets teach us is that sometimes, we must walk alone even if friends, loved ones and well-wishers surround us.

Some situations are so solitary that no one can take that journey alongside us, especially if it's related to a big dream or the quest to fight a debilitating illness. You will be reminded of this today. Don't be surprised if you feel the script is getting flipped for some of you. Where once you were the one being protected, you may be the protector now. It's a blessing when one can reciprocate love in that way.

What are your core principles? Who are your true friends? These are questions that will be brought up today. You may not like all the answers you find, but the discovery will set you free. Don't hold yourself back if you want to read or watch something mythical or related to ancient history today.

Your intuition is trying to work something out by learning from the lessons of the forefathers and mothers. Once you have learned whatever you want, sit and journal your opinions about it. Who do you think was the actual hero and who was the villain? Was everyone being as honest as they thought they were? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 4, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 4, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you wake up today with an idea or inspiration, write it down immediately. You may forget it just as quickly and then beat yourself up for the rest of the day for being unable to draw it back to you. This is especially true for those who have been feeling creatively blocked lately. For some of you, this idea will finally put your mind at ease about something challenging, whether deciding to switch to a new job, end a bad relationship or have an important conversation with a sibling.

Venus in Leo square Moon conjunct Jupiter in Taurus is in your corner today. Sometimes, the only way to birth something extraordinary is through a challenge or a quest that rubs you the wrong way. For some of you, this is referring to the act of making babies. For others, this energy will bring you the money or freedom you need to pursue your goals.

Some of you will benefit from working with obsidian now. As a crystal born from volcanic lava, it remembers fire and earthquakes. You can hold an obsidian orb in your hand while you meditate to help you connect with this force and tune into the deepest core of yourself. Wearing an obsidian pendant around your neck is also indicated for some of you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, pay attention to your intuition today, no matter what. You are on the best horoscopes list because fate wants to give you the upper hand at this time before an unfortunate conflict breaks out in your life. If you can, try to postpone difficult conversations to a different day. Or, at least, don't communicate when your emotions are high. If someone behaves like this, avoid their company until the charge calms down.

Mercury Retrograde trine Jupiter and Moon has the power to bring you a boon today. For some of you, it's an opportunity you looked over in the past in favor of something unsatisfactory. Let fate weave the threads of destiny back together again. Some of you will benefit from a journaling ritual today that takes a closer look at the most important things in your life and the things you can gladly do without.

Nikki Van der Cer's book Shadow Magic details an excellent ritual in the same vein that involves lighting a candle for the "witch" you look up to in your life. The term "witch" here also refers to an individual who radically defied societal expectations, like Joan of Arc. You can pair this ritual with journaling to help you gain more clarity about the deepest parts of yourself.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your luck and destiny are in your hands now, Capricorn. You get to decide which way fate will blow for you. So make sure to use this energy wisely lest you manifest something you regret sorely in the future. This is especially true if you are trying to manifest true love while desiring extraordinary career success. If you are unclear about why you want something and don't realize the world around you subconsciously influences you, you will squander this excellent energy on things that don't bring you joy.

Pluto trine Uranus is adamant about you taking charge of your life. Not that you weren't doing it anyway. As a cardinal zodiac sign, being authoritative is your birthright. Sometimes, being a leader means you cannot avoid the nasty truths of life and tough decisions. Even if these decisions go against societal conditioning, if you feel called to, do a solar ritual today that honors the Sun's life-giving energy. It can be doing Suryanamaskara yoga, enjoying a quiet picnic and meditation with your loved ones or installing solar panels in your home. The universe works in mysterious ways. You choose your story.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.