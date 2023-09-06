Why September 7, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For Aries, Aquarius, & Pisces Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs are luckiest when it comes to love and romance this Thursday. Being lucky in love doesn't always default to the idea of being with a romantic partner, and during today's transit, Moon square Neptune, being with another person in general is not what brings our good fortune.

On September 7, 2023 Neptune, the planet of illusion, helps us to enjoy the pleasure of our own company, because it is during this Neptune transit that we find that we are the ones who bring us the greatest peace of mind there is. We may be involved with someone, and that may be a fantastic thing; but it's not about 'them' today, and it's not even about 'us, together.' Today is about 'me.' Today is the day we celebrate ourselves, in our own little way which is good enough. What's going on cosmically is that Moon square Neptune is the kind of transit that has us reaching deep into our imagination for fun and escape.

Whether the world weighs heavy on us, or whether we're just having another good day here, it matters not; what's important today is that we trust in ourselves and let our minds wander. We are in a healing state of mind today, and this is work we must do on our own. What's great about this is that three zodiac signs in particular are very good with thinking things out...and even better with being alone while doing so.

So, today, September 7, 2023 is all about self love and honoring ourselves as the authority that takes us to happiness. We are fully in touch with how beautiful our fantasies are, and we do not hesitate to give ourselves the joy of thinking about them. We are rich in love today, and the romance we have is the one with our own sense of youthful imagination. And why not? No reason why not, zodiac signs. Enjoy your beautiful day, as it is brought to you by the very interesting and enriching transit of Moon square Neptune.

These three zodiac signs have lucky love horoscopes on September 7, 2023:



1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Are you lucky in love, Aries? Yes. You are happy with your love life, which gives you the freedom to lay aside all worry and just get into yourself today. It's September 7, 2023, and you feel good about everything. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll want to escape into your own dream world where no one can bother you. It's not that you feel bothered by anyone in particular, but you don't want to risk any kind of unsolicited annoyance. The Moon is in Gemini, your house of communication. And this enhances your mind and gives you a chance to think about love and the future.

So you will find that spending time on your own today is going to do the trick. You'll touch base with some old fantasies and perhaps these wild ideas will inspire some new creative project for you. You are open to all sorts of inspirations, as long as they come from within you. You are finally giving yourself the well-deserved 'me time' that you've needed for what feels like...forever. Good for you, Aries. Go for it.



2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Quality time and filling our own love cup is what helps you to be among the luckiest in love on this day. If there's one feeling that rises above all others on this day, September 7, 2023, it's that you love to be alone and you love letting your wild and crazy imagination do its thing. You are most free when you are left to your own device, and on this day, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll feel very much in touch with that inner spirit of yours. The Moon in Gemini stirs your creativity and romantic sector, and this is a call to higher love.

Friends, family and romance can wait today, as you feel much more like spending quality time by yourself, in love with your life and happy to be alive. This is an inspiring transit that always works well for Aquarius-born people. You'll find that your friends give you all the space you need, as they know you very well and they accept that if you are to be happy, then you need your space and your 'imagination field.'



3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Self-love is what makes you lucky in love today. If there's one thing you've learned, it's that being alone is a magical thing. You've never been one who needs constant companionship and even though you love to be social and you love being with a romantic partner, today, September 7, 2023, has other things in store for you.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you'll find that everything you need is right inside your own mind. You are content to be alone today, as there are so many things you want to do on your own. Everything today is a meditation for you. The Moon in Gemini speaking to your ruling planet Neptune urges you to explore comforts that make you feel safe. When you feel safe, you're able to love yourself and others better.

You find peace in repetitive actions, and this transit adds to your vision if you are someone who creates visually. You love days like this and you feel great joy and luck being able to be someone who can experience this kind of day. It's good to be you, Pisces, and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.