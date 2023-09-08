3 Zodiac Signs May Feel Too Tired For Love On September 9, 2023

Are you tired and wish someone else could take over so you can get some rest? It's still quite a ways away before AI takes over everything, including our loved lives, but until then, it looks like we'll have to handle the details. The truth is, we're not love machines.

We are human beings and life is stressful. ​It's hard to keep things going 24-7 when you are a partner in a love relationship. Now and then, we just need a break.

From love, from passion, from simply being with another person. All this lovey-dovey good stuff is great ... in theory, but being that we're not robots, we need to call for a time out now and then, and on September 9, 2023, the moment is 'now.'

Today's transit, Moon sextile Uranus, will have us looking at our love lives from the perspective of a tired person. You know it happens, so don't pretend this isn't a thing. It's a thing! We get tired. It has nothing to do with performance or even a need to be alone.

It's simply that we need a break from love, and this transit inspires this need.

Is it too much to ask to get a day off from the Leo extravaganza? Can we ask for such a day without it becoming a big personal affront to the person we are with?

For Aries, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs, today presents us with a reality check: we need time away from love. Oh, we'll return; this isn't about breaking up, running away or being unable to handle it ... this is about being pooped. Simply that.

We need a break. Sure, zodiac signs need it bad enough to open their mouths and ask for it. No offense intended here ... but 'when ya gotta go, ya gotta go.' Today, we 'go' for a break.

These are the three zodiac signs who need a break the most on September 9, 2023:

1. Aries: You're tired from being needed.

Taking a break from love is not the sort of thing that you like to admit you need, and yet, during Moon sextile Uranus on September 9, 2023, you won't be able to escape the feeling that right now, 'love' is what's causing you the most grief. It's not that you don't want it in your life. You do, but it's been so hard to maintain these days, and you feel like you're being depleted daily.

The person you are with is needy, and while that is generally something you can handle, you feel like your reservoir is rapidly becoming empty and you need a break. You don't want to be comforted by your loved one because 'comfort' isn't going to do the trick. The only thing that will work for you on September 9, 2023, is being left alone and given a solid break from love.

2. Virgo: You are exhausted from being overly responsible for everything.

You have done all you can to show your partner the love and affection you know they need, but you are tapped out right now. You need some solid 'me time'; in your case, Virgo, that might be as simple as a good night's sleep. During Moon sextile Uranus on September 9, 2023, you will not have the energy to live up to anything, and if that causes stress on your partner, then that's just something they'll have to deal with.

You can't be responsible for other people's reactions any longer, and because you are so close to your romantic partner, you tend to blame each other for whatever goes wrong. While nothing has technically 'gone wrong' on September 9, 2023, you will still be unable to face them; you are insanely tired. It's understandable, and you need them to get it: "I NEED A BREAK."

3. Capricorn: You need to refuel.

You have a romantic partner who is quite the handful regarding emotions. The person you love is demanding, and while you've admired their dedication and passion, they can be too much to deal with at times. On September 9, 2023, you will know all too well that 'now' is one of those times.

They are wearing you down and chewing on your nerves, and during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you simply need to get away from them. Returning to them is given. This isn't a breakup or an ending but a declaration of need and you need to take a break. You need to get back in touch with who you are, as you feel you're losing touch by the day. Time for a break, Capricorn. Make it happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.