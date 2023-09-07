3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Choose Themselves Over Others On September 8, 2023

Three zodiac signs decide to choose themselves today and on September 8, 2023, and here's why. They say we are equipped with a survival mechanism called 'fight or flight', and both of these defensive reactions are what come to us in moments of peril. We cannot help but instinctively want to save ourselves, and we do it by either fighting for our lives or fleeing to save our lives.

While this is the most extreme example of what we do in our everyday lives, what holds true is this: we will do whatever it takes to stay alive.

We don't just give up that quickly, no matter how poetic it sounds, when we say to others, "Oh, I could never survive that." Guess what? We can survive 'that,' and we do survive that, so silly statements like, "I'm not that strong," are not applicable in the real world. We are ALL that strong.

On September 8, 2023, we have a transit that helps us reach the place of super strength within us. This is the Cancer Moon, and it reminds us of who we are and what we are made of. While this transit is here to help and guide all of us, there are three zodiac signs in particular that will take this meaning to heart. today is the day we make a bold choice; we choose ourselves over someone else because we see very clearly that this 'someone else' does not have our best interests in mind.

Today, we get to put ourselves first — not because we are selfish or pushy. Not because we are fearful or grabby ... we put ourselves first before someone else because we love ourselves — it is that simple.

Three zodiac signs will recognize a variation of 'fight or flight' today, and in order to spare themselves grief, they will do what is necessary; they will put themselves before someone else because that person doesn't mean well. Which zodiac signs utilize the wisdom that comes along with the Cancer Moon?

The zodiac signs most likely to decide to choose themselves over others on September 8, 2023 will be Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While there is no threat that you need to take too seriously on this day, September 8, 2023, you have noticed that at work, you are starting to be taken advantage of. It went from a silly joke to an all out humiliation; you are clearly not being respected, and it's on you now to either accept it and be the fool or reject it and put yourself first.

During the Cancer Moon transit, you'll take it upon yourself to make the move and open your mouth; you are here to do the work, not to be anyone's fool, and if you find that anyone has been saying things behind your back, you will have zero problems calling them out. You aren't to be toyed with, and you know that if you are to rectify this situation, then it's up to you to stand up and do so. Fight or flight? Today is about 'fight.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have started to value the power that comes from staying silent, and on this day, September 8, 2023, during the Cancer Moon, you will realize that the only way you're going to get through certain trying events is by holding the fort your way.

You know what you're doing, but the only way you can do it is by staying down. If you make too much noise, you'll get too much attention paid to you and that will threaten your peace. You have come to put yourself first because you know nobody else will do this for you, but it doesn't come with telling people about it; you work in the dark. During the Cancer Moon, you will put yourself before others because you know you have to. Fight or flight? Flight, today. You fly under the radar; that's how you save yourself from other people's drama.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If you are in a romance where you've come to see the person you are with as someone you don't seem to know anymore, it's time to get out. At one point, you put this person above you and let them do and have anything they wanted. Over time, their demands started to encroach on your beliefs, and now, during the Cancer Moon, you find that you can no longer tolerate being 'beneath' anyone; in fact, you reject it flat out.

On September 8, 2023, you will come to a decision that will become very obvious to you: you need to put yourself above this person and flee the situation before it gets worse. Fight or flight? Flight for you, Pisces. Honor yourself as a strong and amazing person and find a situation that better suits you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.