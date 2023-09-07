The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have Challenging Horoscopes On September 8, 2023

We've all heard of the expression, 'between a rock and a hard place' and on Friday, September 8, 2023, three zodiac signs will get to know what this means, firsthand. What we're dealing with is the idea that we are very determined to do something. We are ambitious to a fault, and we seriously think we can achieve whatever we want which is all very great in theory, right? Right, until, however, we come up against a reality that doesn't want us to pass 'go.' Today, during the transit of Moon square Mars, we will want to fight a battle we cannot win, even if our intentions are pure positive light. That's why today may end up feeling rough for Gemini, Leo and Libra.

With our intentions being good, we can't help but feel we're on the right track and that if we are so stoked with energy and positivity, how can we possibly go wrong? That's where 'real life' comes in to teach us the lesson we weren't in the mood to be taught. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place today, and that essentially means that we are caught between our passionate drive and a very real situation that will not let us move forward. It sounds like a whole bunch of 'life' if you ask me. Good ol' life, and its cosmic tricks, eh?

During Moon square Mars, we don't take it lightly when we either get rejected or put off — that's why this day can feel really unnerving. How did we go so wrong? If our intentions were so good and our energy was so on point, how the heck did it go so sour on us? Well, squared Mars energy is fickle; we may want the best, but on a day like today, we may consider that sometimes we just don't get what we want. "Some days, the bear will eat you. Some days, you eat the bear." Guess what happens today?

Three zodiac signs may feel stuck on September 8, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With all of your enthusiasm, you feel as though today should go smoothly and according to plan, and with Moon square Mars in the sky, you may see a different outcome than you anticipated. On September 8, 2023, you will feel a definite sense of 'all dressed up with no place to go.'

It's as if you've had this day in mind for weeks, and now that it's 'go time,' you are not only ready, willing and able, you are wondering why the heck nothing is happening. Hello? Is anybody out there? The idea that your greatest efforts, which will be made on Friday, are going unnoticed really bothers you because why? Why are you being ignored? You've created a situation that you believe is perfect for momentum and getting things done, and yet, life seems to have a different plan in store for you. Ack! Moon square Mars, you did it again!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today may feel like pure anger for you, Leo. You most certainly didn't have frustration in mind when you began your ambitious endeavors, but as you look around, it's as if everything that exists is standing in your way, and you simply don't understand it.

During Moon square Mars on September 8, 2023, you will wonder how all of your best-laid plans have taken such a wrong turn, as you know you didn't create it that way. You had this day set aside for the purpose of achievement.

You did your due diligence, and attempted to get it all right before starting. Now that you've started, you can't get past the gate, which infuriates you. Your personality doesn't do well during squared Mars events, and as the Moon squares Mars, you'll feel it all the more, and it feels like defeat. You will have nothing to do with defeat. You'll shift to anger because you feel that at least anger is something you can control.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The one thing that really angers you is when you feel like you've given yourself false hope. On September 8, 2023, that's exactly what you'll feel. It's as if you've built up this great expectation for yourself, and for some reason, AKA Moon square Mars, you can't get past 'go' today. What really burns you up, however, isn't so much the idea that you can't move forward; it's that there is no good reason why you shouldn't.

All and any obstacles were taken into consideration a long time ago. And yet, here you are, unable to move past what stands in your way. The whole thing may get you angry and way too on edge for your own tastes. You feel snappy and bitter, and that's not how it was supposed to go. You know, because you started this whole thing out feeling great about it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.