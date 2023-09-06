These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Be Unstoppable In Love On September 7, 2023

On September 7, 2023, three zodiac signs will come to know a solid truth: the love they want is the love they will have, no matter what. This is a day of incredible drive and dedication; if our aim is true, we will get our target, and if our target is someone we love, then consider this day a success. We've got a very interesting transit to work with: the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini. This transit represents 'last chances.' We either move NOW, or we get left behind, and for the three zodiac signs most affected by the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, there is only one option: MOVE. Now. Let's do this thing!

During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, we know that if we don't make the move now, then we will never get another chance, which is what inspires this intensity in us; we will be unstoppable and as fierce as that might sound, it might be exactly what we need.

This is, as we've come to learn, our last chance. If there is someone in our lives that we want to be with, then we have got to get to them today. This person must know of our love. What they do with this knowledge is up to them, but as for us, the three zodiac signs who are unstoppable in our love, we must give it one more try. This could be the make-or-break moment in our love lives. We're shooting for 'make.'

It's a day of nearly extreme optimism, which powers the engine b behind our actions today. We don't see failure; we only see success because if we didn't, we'd just give up at the start. This is the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, not the first; we are trying hard to seal the deal now, and there's a good chance we will get what we want. We're not asking too much; we are only asking for love.

Three zodiac signs may be unstoppable in love on September 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It makes sense that a Taurus like you would be considered unstoppable when it comes to love, and that you are, my friend. You know who you want and how to lay on the charm just enough to turn that person's head. You aren't going to be too pushy, but you are going to let them know how you feel, and if this is someone who is already in your life, then you'll be letting them know that you want to be with them for life.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, you will need this person to take you seriously. You are ready for anything, but being rejected is not part of the mental scenario, so you will tell the one you love how you feel without fear of them saying 'no.' You are unstoppable but adorable, and it will be hard to say anything but 'yes, yes, yes' to you. Good luck, T!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're at the place in your life where you feel you need to know exactly what will happen in your love life. During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, you feel you've been winging it for too long, and now you need to nail down some concrete details. You have a partner but never feel secure with them. Still, you love this person, and you know they love you, so in your mind, it's your last chance to get a solid commitment from them.

You feel good about this because you certainly have waited long enough, and what you're about to ask them is not exactly 'new' news. What is different about today, however, is your approach; you are positive, charming and inspiring. And above all, you are unstoppable; you know what you want, and you're not stopping until it's made real.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have waited long enough for this love, and now that the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini is here to support your final effort, you will go for it. What you want is love, and what you feel in your heart today, September 7, 2023, is strength and willpower for your relationship.

This transit lets you know that if you don't make a valiant effort today to secure the love you want, you'll have to make new plans. You have someone in mind and feel like time is running out. Alas, the clock is still ticking, and you are still alive and thriving, and you mean business, Scorpio. Today is when you feel nothing can stop you, and you'd be right. You are a hero that is built on positive energy. How could anyone resist your charms? The answer is they can't. Enjoy your victory today. You earned it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.